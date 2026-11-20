The couple broke the news on Instagram with a photo of the baby
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are now parents. The actor and the filmmaker husband she married less than a year ago welcomed a son on November 19, 2026, and wasted no time introducing him to fans: his name is Dev Nidimoru.
The couple broke the news on Instagram with a single image of the newborn’s tiny hand wrapped around an adult’s finger. Alongside the baby’s name and date of birth, they described the moment as “the happiest our hearts have ever been.”
The arrival bookends a whirlwind year for the pair. Samantha first went public with the pregnancy on June 24, choosing the success celebration of her Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad to share the news. The film was made under her own production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, and created by Raj, who also co-wrote its screenplay with Vasanth Maringanti.
Samantha has since said she learned she was expecting while filming “Thassadiya,” a song sequence for her upcoming action film. Director Nandini Reddy told Hindustan Times that once the crew found out, they adjusted the schedule to protect the actor, building in extra rest, keeping the workload light and steering clear of harsh midday sun as the weather heated up.
In September, family gathered for a baby shower that took the couple back to where their marriage began: the Linga Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Writing about the ceremony on Instagram, Samantha reflected on her reverence for Indian rituals, saying that even without grasping the significance of each one, she trusts in the power of chanting and practices handed down over generations.
It was at that same temple, on December 1, 2025, that the two exchanged vows in a small, spiritual ceremony following the yogic Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition, attended only by close family and friends. Until the wedding photos appeared online, neither had publicly confirmed the relationship, despite years of speculation.
Their story goes back to The Family Man, where they first crossed paths, and continued through their collaboration on Citadel: Honey Bunny. In a conversation with Vogue, Samantha playfully admitted they are the kind of couple who do everything side by side, from work to workouts, and said that even a day apart feels hard. She also credited Raj with changing how she approaches love after her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, saying the relationship has made her a better person.