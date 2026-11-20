Their story goes back to The Family Man, where they first crossed paths, and continued through their collaboration on Citadel: Honey Bunny. In a conversation with Vogue, Samantha playfully admitted they are the kind of couple who do everything side by side, from work to workouts, and said that even a day apart feels hard. She also credited Raj with changing how she approaches love after her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, saying the relationship has made her a better person.