Sheetal said she had been nudging her elder brother for a long time about holding the ceremony, and was thrilled when the moment finally came. Several of the women who helped raise the Nidimoru siblings, including their aunts, travelled from across the country to give their blessings. She described the event as Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, a blessing for mother and child, and playfully referred to the baby as ruling over the family’s hearts already.