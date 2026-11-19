The Telugu baby shower ritual was documented by Raj’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru
A home altar, generations of aunts, and a song written just for the baby set the scene as actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru marked a traditional Seemantham with their families. Samantha, now in her third trimester, is expecting the couple’s first child.
The Telugu baby shower ritual was documented by Raj’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, who shared photos and a video montage online. The images show Samantha dressed in red, surrounded by Raj, his parents and a wide circle of relatives.
Sheetal said she had been nudging her elder brother for a long time about holding the ceremony, and was thrilled when the moment finally came. Several of the women who helped raise the Nidimoru siblings, including their aunts, travelled from across the country to give their blessings. She described the event as Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, a blessing for mother and child, and playfully referred to the baby as ruling over the family’s hearts already.
The ceremony drew on prayer practices that Sheetal said shaped the household when she and Raj were growing up. Their grandparents, aunts and parents kept a daily routine of gathering at the family altar to chant and sing, no matter how the day had gone. Sheetal credited that habit with grounding both the home and the people in it.
For the Seemantham, the family performed the Sri Suktam and a Gayatri Devi homam, and recited the Gayatri mantra 21 times.
The emotional centrepiece was an original composition for Samantha and the unborn child, penned by Padma Shri awardee Shobha Raju. Sheetal sang the piece, Padma Shri recipient Vidushi Sumitra Guha contributed ragas, and other relatives formed the chorus, turning the performance into what Sheetal called an in-house family production.
She ended her post by addressing the baby directly, praying for Samantha’s smooth delivery and for a long, healthy life for the child marked by kindness and purpose. She also thanked everyone who helped organise the day, saying the sight of so many mothers blessing Samantha was exactly what she had wished for.
Not the first celebration
This is the second pregnancy ceremony the couple has held. In September 2026, they hosted a baby shower at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, where they had married on December 1, 2025. That event followed Srividya traditions, featuring Kalaa Aavarana and Sri Chakra rituals led by a Srividya Upasaka. Samantha had shared pictures from it at the time, writing about how meaningful it was to understand what the rituals invoked for her and her baby.