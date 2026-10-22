Babi Mild brings “The Power of Gentle Touch” to UAE families at Baby & Kids Expo

Brand on a mission to deliver premium beauty products, exceptional qualit
“Babi” comes from “baby”, while “Mild” means gentle and non-irritating. Together, they mean “gentleness for babies.” Founded in 1990 by Osotspa Public Company Limited, Babi Mild is a leading baby care brand in Thailand, trusted for 36 years. It is made for newborns (0+), toddlers and adults with sensitive skin, and guided by the philosophy “The Power of Gentle Touch.”
The brand bridges clinical dermatology with certified organic ingredients, using ECOCERT- and COSMOS-certified plant extracts that strengthen the skin’s natural lipid barrier. Its formulas help prevent moisture loss and soothe redness, heat rash and diaper friction. They are free from parabens, alcohol, mineral oil, silicones and harsh sulfates, in recyclable packaging. In the UAE, they protect delicate skin from the shift between desert heat and constant air conditioning.
• Baby Bath & Hair Care: all-in-one head-to-toe washes, gentle shampoos and mild cleansing bars.
• Baby Moisturizers: daily lotions, nourishing oils and rich face and body creams.
• Baby Powder: hypoallergenic, asbestos-free talcum that guards against moisture and heat rash.
• Baby Fabric Care: dermatologically tested 2-in-1 liquid detergents, fabric softeners and refreshing sprays.
• Bottle, Utensil & Toy Cleansers: food-grade, plant-derived cleansers for bottles, nipples, pacifiers and accessories.
• Wipes & Hygiene: alcohol-free organic wipes, foaming hand washes and multi-surface sanitizing sprays.
• Babi Mild Kids: anti-bacterial head-to-toe washes and kid-friendly fluoride toothpastes.
• Babi Mild & Beyond: gentle body washes, lotions and oils.
• Ultra Mild by Babi Mild: body washes, moisturizing shower milks and intimate washes for adults.
ARK Shiny Trading LLC is the exclusive distributor of Babi Mild in the UAE and Oman, and of more than 12 Thai brands in total. Founded in Dubai in 2021, ARK Shiny has grown into a trusted wholesale distributor with over 250 global beauty brands. Four warehouses in Dubai ensure consistent supply to more than 150 supermarkets across the UAE, with exports to other GCC countries.
Babi Mild is available at Emirates Co-op, Union Co-op, Ajman Co-op and Sharjah Co-op, and at ARK Shiny’s retail store, Anfa Skincare, on the ground floor of Al Ghurair Centre. Online, parents can shop on Trendyol, Noon, YallaBae, Mumsworld, FirstCry, BabyStore and the brand’s main website,
babimild.ae.
“Our mission is to deliver premium beauty products, exceptional quality, and outstanding customer satisfaction,” says ARK Shiny. That approach rests on four values: quality, integrity, consistent supply and customer focus, so parents find trusted products easily and retailers receive dependable distribution.