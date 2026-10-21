Meet LOVOT: The adorable robot that recognises faces and responds to touch in Abu Dhabi

The Japanese companion robot is turning heads at the Future Health Summit
A small, friendly robot that can recognise people, respond to touch and move around independently is attracting attention at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026.
Known as LOVOT, the Japanese-developed social robot is designed to provide companionship and encourage human interaction, particularly among elderly people and individuals who may benefit from additional emotional support.
The robot was showcased by Danish company Public Intelligence, which is exploring how the technology could be used in healthcare and social care facilities.
Developed by Japanese technology company GROOVE X, LOVOT uses artificial intelligence (AI), cameras and sensors to interact with people and respond to its surroundings.
Weighing approximately 4kg, LOVOT is equipped with more than 50 touch sensors, microphones, a thermal camera and a 360-degree camera positioned on top of its head.
These technologies allow the robot to detect people, identify where sounds are coming from and respond when someone touches or interacts with it.
Unlike traditional robots designed to perform household tasks, LOVOT focuses on building emotional connections with people.
Its body is warm to the touch, while its animated eyes, gentle sounds and movements are designed to make interactions feel more natural.
The robot can also move independently around indoor spaces, searching for people who may want to interact with it.
When it detects someone nearby, it can approach them and attempt to initiate contact.
One of LOVOT’s features is its ability to develop different behavioural patterns based on its interactions with people.
Over time, the robot’s responses and behaviour can change, allowing it to develop what its creators describe as an individual personality.
When it is not interacting with anyone, LOVOT can enter sleep mode before resuming its movement.
Speaking to Gulf News, Peter Julius, CEO of Public Intelligence, said the company’s participation in the summit provided an opportunity to explore the UAE’s growing healthcare technology sector.
The company showcased LOVOT at the pavilion of its strategic partner, Mediclinic Middle East.
Julius explained that the robot was developed to encourage interaction between people and technology through companionship rather than traditional robotic tasks.
He added that the company is exploring opportunities to introduce the technology to the UAE market and establish future partnerships.
LOVOT is being explored for potential use in elderly care, healthcare facilities and services supporting People of Determination.
Its developers aim to encourage positive emotions and social interaction through its responsive behaviour and friendly design.
The robot is among the technologies showcased at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until October 22.