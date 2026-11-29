UAE Water Security Strategy targets 21% reduction in demand and 95% reuse of treated water
The UAE, in partnership with the Republic of Senegal, will host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10. The conference aims to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.
Estimates by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF highlight the scale of the challenge facing the conference. In 2024, approximately 2.1 billion people lacked access to safely managed drinking water services, while 3.4 billion lacked safely managed sanitation services. This gap places infrastructure financing, the expansion of technological solutions and improved water resource management among the key priorities for international cooperation in the water sector.
Alongside the six interactive dialogues of the UN Water Conference, which Abu Dhabi will host next December, the UAE will organise the Al Waha Programme, bringing together innovators, financiers and policymakers to explore opportunities to implement and finance innovative solutions.
Mobilising investment and expanding the participation of the private sector and young people are among the UAE’s key priorities for the conference. These efforts aim to translate international commitments into tangible projects that expand access to drinking water and sanitation services while safeguarding water resources.
The UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 provides a framework for reducing total demand for water resources by 21 per cent, increasing the reuse rate of treated water to 95 per cent, and strengthening the readiness and resilience of water supplies during emergencies.
Complementing this strategy is the National Programme for Energy and Water Demand Management, which aims to reduce water demand by 50 per cent by 2050 compared with a business-as-usual consumption scenario, with a particular focus on improving efficiency in buildings and the agricultural sector.
In Abu Dhabi, the Executive Council reviewed progress in implementing the emirate’s Integrated Water Strategy in November 2026. Launched in November 2025, the strategy seeks to diversify water supply sources, develop distribution networks, improve production and consumption efficiency, and reduce pressure on groundwater reserves. Recycled water currently supports more than 1,600 farms across the emirate, according to data presented by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi in September 2026.
In Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and ACWA signed two agreements in November 2026, worth a total of Dh1.76 billion, to develop Phase Two of the seawater desalination project at the Hassyan complex. Once completed, the phase will add approximately 272,000 cubic metres of water per day using reverse osmosis technology. Alongside efforts to increase production capacity, DEWA recorded water losses of just 4.4 per cent across its distribution network in 2025.
The UAE Water Security Strategy aims to develop storage capacity sufficient to meet two days of demand under normal supply rates, 16 days based on emergency allocations, and more than 45 days under extreme emergency allocations.
In the Al Dhafra Region, the Al Khair Water Storage Project in Liwa has a capacity of 26 million cubic metres of freshwater. The project involves storing desalinated water in underground aquifers and retrieving it when required to support drinking water supplies.
In Dubai, the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Project for desalinated water has been designed to accommodate six billion gallons upon completion. It will enable the recovery of 50 million gallons per day for up to 90 days in emergency situations. DEWA has also established two water reservoirs in Hatta, with a combined capacity of 30 million gallons.
In Ras Al Khaimah, the Al Khurairijah Centre, operated by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), comprises nine reservoirs with a combined storage capacity of 180 million gallons, strengthening the emirate’s water storage and distribution network.
In Khorfakkan, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) is implementing a project to construct two reservoirs with a combined capacity of four million gallons. In August 2026, the authority announced that the two reservoirs were expected to enter service by the end of the year.
Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 on the Protection and Development of the Environment prohibits establishments from discharging untreated substances, waste or liquids that could pollute the aquatic environment.
In Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has relied on Law No. 5 of 2016 regulating groundwater resources to identify areas where well drilling is prohibited. Meanwhile, the sixth edition of the Water Quality Regulations issued by the Department of Energy came into force in January 2025, establishing standards governing the quality of water supplied to consumers.
In Dubai, Law No. 15 of 2008 establishes a framework for protecting groundwater from pollution, depletion and salinisation.
At the national level, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched the National Guide to the Economic Value of Groundwater in January 2026 to support decision-making on the management and conservation of this vital resource.
The Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative, in partnership with the XPRIZE Foundation, is supporting a global competition offering a total prize purse of $119 million to develop reliable, more affordable and sustainable desalination technologies. The competition has now reached the semi-final stage.
The initiative plans to launch its Water Lab platform during the Abu Dhabi Water Conference, showcasing more than 50 innovations and connecting their developers with investors and partners to support the testing and deployment of these solutions.
The UAE’s support also extends to direct water supply projects during crises and the financing of essential infrastructure. In August 2025, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, a pipeline was inaugurated to transport desalinated water from UAE-operated plants in Egypt to the southern Gaza Strip.
Data released in October 2026 showed that the pipeline extending to Khan Younis supplies approximately 700,000 people with five million litres of water daily.
In Bahrain, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed a project worth Dh187 million to develop the water supply network, as well as a wastewater treatment project in the Northern City valued at Dh450 million, which includes the use of treated wastewater for irrigation.