New routes and modern fleets boost UAE's international air connectivity
Dubai: The UAE aviation sector continues to strengthen its global position, supported by rising passenger traffic, infrastructure development, airport expansion, wider international networks and fleet modernisation.
The investments are enhancing operational efficiency and reinforcing the country's role as a global hub for travel, trade and logistics.
Latest data from airport operators and national carriers point to continued investment in facilities and services, increased capacity and stronger air connectivity with regional and international markets.
Dubai International: 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026.
Abu Dhabi Airports: 8.61 million passengers in the third quarter of 2026.
Sharjah International Airport: More than 11.6 million passengers between January and September 2026.
Dubai International's network: 235 destinations across 101 countries, served by 57 airlines.
Sharjah's expansion: Annual passenger capacity targeted to exceed 25 million by the end of 2027.
Dubai International (DXB) welcomed 50.4 million passengers during the first nine months of 2026, including 18.8 million in the third quarter. August was the busiest month of the quarter, with 6.6 million passengers.
The airport currently serves 235 destinations across 101 countries through 57 airlines. Aircraft movements totalled 243,000 during the first nine months, while cargo volumes reached 1.215 million tonnes.
Dubai Airports continues to implement a comprehensive programme to upgrade facilities at Dubai International and Dubai World Central. Projects include improvements to the Terminal 3 access bridge, upgrades to roads and access routes serving Terminals 1 and 3, and airfield improvements to enhance operational flexibility.
The programme also includes expanding and modernising remote boarding facilities and baggage-handling systems. At Al Maktoum International Airport, upgrades to the passenger terminal and boarding facilities are planned to support flydubai's operations and fleet expansion.
The projects have an allocated budget of Dh16 billion, with contracts worth more than Dh7.5 billion already awarded.
Separately, contracts worth approximately Dh56.5 billion have been awarded for the development of Al Maktoum International Airport, bringing the total value of awarded contracts to approximately Dh80 billion.
The new contracts mark a major milestone as the strategic project enters a large-scale construction phase. Work will cover passenger terminals, aircraft gates, transport and power facilities, infrastructure and essential airport services.
The development is intended to reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global aviation hub and meet the sector's future growth requirements.
Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed 8.61 million passengers during the third quarter of 2026, up 1.4 per cent year-on-year. Zayed International Airport handled 8.45 million passengers, an increase of 1.2 per cent.
Cargo volumes across Abu Dhabi Airports' network reached 225,298 tonnes during the quarter, up 11.4 per cent, while Zayed International Airport recorded 49,427 aircraft movements.
The airport network expanded to 124 destinations, compared with 112 a year earlier. Partnerships with international carriers, including Condor, Royal Jordanian, Air India Express and Oman Air, were also strengthened.
Etihad Airways and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launched new routes during the period, supporting travel, trade and tourism and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as an international aviation hub.
Sharjah International Airport welcomed 11,601,728 passengers between January and September 2026.
The airport handled more than 19.4 million passengers in 2025, up 13.9 per cent compared with 2024.
It currently serves more than 100 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its passenger terminal and introduce advanced digital solutions to improve services and operational efficiency.
A Dh2.4 billion package of development projects aims to increase annual passenger capacity to more than 25 million by the end of 2027.
The plans include modernising infrastructure and operational facilities to accommodate anticipated passenger growth and improve services for travellers and airlines.
National carriers are also expanding their international networks, strengthening their presence in global markets and modernising their fleets.
Emirates announced a direct service between Dubai and Helsinki, establishing the first year-round daily direct air link between the UAE and Finland.
The route is expected to boost travel, tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries, while connecting passengers from Finland to Emirates' global network through Dubai.
The airline is also continuing its comprehensive retrofit programme, which covers 219 aircraft and includes cabin upgrades and the introduction of Premium Economy.
In September, Emirates announced that 104 aircraft had completed the retrofit programme, with the number targeted to reach 116 by December 2026.
The number of aircraft offering Premium Economy reached 137, with plans to increase this to 155 by the end of the year.
Etihad Airways continues to expand its international network from Abu Dhabi, focusing on Asian and European markets and strengthening connectivity with global trade and business centres.
In April 2026, the airline announced plans to add five destinations in China: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shenzhen.
The expansion includes 28 additional weekly flights, bringing its planned operations in China to 35 weekly flights across six destinations, including Beijing.
In June, Etihad launched direct flights to Kraków in Poland, Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Damascus and Zanzibar. It also resumed five seasonal summer services to Mykonos, Malaga, Santorini, Nice and Al Alamein.
The airline supported its summer 2026 expansion with a fleet that had grown by 23 aircraft compared with the same period last year, alongside increased operational capacity and an expanded network.
flydubai continues to expand its international network, with key additions in 2026 including the launch and resumption of services to Aleppo, Benghazi and Bangkok.
The airline also introduced daily direct flights to Pokhara in Nepal from September. The city became its second destination in the country after Kathmandu, with the service establishing the first scheduled international air link between Pokhara and Dubai.
In September, flydubai announced the next phase of its development plans, including expanding its fleet beyond 100 aircraft and launching a new cabin retrofit programme.
Together, investments in airport infrastructure, fleet modernisation and international connectivity underline the UAE's long-term commitment to strengthening its aviation sector.
The developments are aimed at enhancing global competitiveness and supporting sustainable growth in travel, tourism, trade and logistics.