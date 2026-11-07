How the UAE became one of India’s biggest oil suppliers

India was importing fewer than one million barrels of oil a day in the 1990s. By 2018, that figure had reached about 4.4 million barrels a day, according to an analysis of Indian petroleum ministry data by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center. The UAE was already an established supplier by the early 2010s. In the 2011–12 financial year, India bought $15.1 billion of UAE oil, accounting for 8.7% of its oil import bill, according to Indian trade figures compiled by the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.