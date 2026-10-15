Abu Dhabi Energy Centre to host ADIPEC 2026 leadership programme kickoff
Abu Dhabi – The energy industry has moved beyond debating whether to digitise and is now focused on where to deploy artificial intelligence and how to scale it, according to a senior ADNOC executive ahead of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2026.
Haitham Al Jenaib, EVP, Development & Production (Gas), ADNOC Upstream and ADIPEC 2026 Technical Conference Chair, said, “the industry has moved past questioning ‘why’ digitisation is necessary,” adding that the focus is now on where to better deploy AI and how to expand it, ensuring scalability.
The technical conference this year received 7,200 submissions, surpassing last year’s 7,000, with participation from 27 countries across Asia, Europe, America and the Middle East.
The 2026 programme will cover energy security and resilience, investment, infrastructure, natural gas and LNG, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and industrial growth across 13 conference programmes and more than 380 sessions.
Furthermore, ADIPEC will move its 2026 opening ceremony away from the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as strong demand for exhibition space pushes organisers to create additional capacity at the venue.
The ceremony will instead be held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, giving the event a dedicated venue for its opening leadership programme while freeing space at ADNEC Centre for exhibitors.
“The world needs more energy, in more forms, delivered more reliably to meet rising demand,” said Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, chair of ADIPEC, adding that investment, advanced technology and partnerships would be central to the agenda.
The expansion comes as the energy industry faces rising demand, despite the geopolitical uncertainty and pressure to invest in reliable supply and future capacity.
Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC has developed into a major meeting point for governments, energy producers, investors, technology companies and industrial groups.
Al Kindy said the continued growth of ADIPEC also reflected confidence in Abu Dhabi as a destination for business, investment and international engagement.
“At a time when uncertainty is creating challenges across markets, bringing people together to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships build partnerships and conduct business has never been more important,” he added.
A cross-industry line-up
The exhibition will span 16 halls and four specialised industry zones. An expanded AI Zone, co-hosted by AIQ, will focus on technologies moving from concept to commercial deployment.
Ministers and senior officials from the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Lebanon and Libya are among the confirmed regional speakers, joining government representatives from Germany, Türkiye and Japan.
Industry leaders set to attend
The shift offers a visible measure of the event’s growth ahead of its return to the capital from November 2 to 5. Organisers expect 239,000 attendees from more than 170 countries, alongside more than 2,250 exhibiting companies, 1,800 speakers and 30 country pavilions.
For Abu Dhabi, the decision to relocate provides another indication of the capital’s growing role as a venue for global energy investment, technology and commercial partnerships.