Deal to explore gas supply for new Northern Emirates power capacity backs energy security
Abu Dhabi: ADNOC Gas has signed an agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) to explore natural gas supply for new power generation capacity in the Northern Emirates. The companies announced the deal in Abu Dhabi on November 4.
Suhail Mohamed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and chairman of EtihadWE’s board, were present at the signing.
The agreement covers future gas supply arrangements for new power plants across the region. The deal opens a new domestic market for ADNOC Gas’ growing gas volumes. For EtihadWE, it points to a reliable fuel source for additional capacity.
Fatema Al Nuaimi, chief executive of ADNOC Gas, says the company is investing to meet the UAE’s growing energy needs. “ADNOC Gas is investing to meet the UAE’s growing energy needs. By expanding our capacity and infrastructure, we can connect new gas supply with new customers, support future power generation and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”
Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, chief executive of EtihadWE, outlines a portfolio that balances gas-fired and renewable generation to serve the Northern Emirates’ long-term growth. "Our partnership with ADNOC Gas, a global leader in the energy sector, strengthens our access to reliable, long-term gas supplies, supporting our commitment to delivering a secure, resilient and sustainable electricity system for the communities and businesses we serve,” he added.
The companies have framed domestic gas as central to the UAE’s long-term energy security. Linking new power capacity to locally supplied gas reduces exposure to imported fuels and strengthens the national energy system. It also helps ensure the country has the energy to support economic and population growth.
For ADNOC Gas, a wider domestic customer base creates long-term demand for the extra gas its expansion unlocks. That sits alongside its existing UAE and international markets.
The programme has two main parts. Rich Gas Development will boost gas processing capacity and make more natural gas available to domestic customers. Estidama will upgrade and streamline ADNOC Gas’ pipeline network to keep pace with rising demand across the UAE.
Combined, the investments build the infrastructure to carry extra gas from ADNOC Gas’ processing plants to current and future customers.