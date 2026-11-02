Global leaders gather at ADIPEC to explore AI's transformative role in energy
Abu Dhabi: ADIPEC 2026 hosted by ADNOC, opened its doors on Monday November 2, 2026, at the ADNEC centre, Abu Dhabi, with more than 239,000 visitors.
The opening ceremony was hosted at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, with keynote address by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC.
He said that the questions raised in the region is the energy AI needs, but at ADIPEC, this year’s discussions will address the “role of Artificial Intelligence for Energy”.
The main highlight of the day was the presence of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, addressing the one challenge that the world is facing today. “Energy”, he said.
This year’s conference brings together more than 40 ministers, alongside policymakers, regulators, global CEOs and decisionmakers, for four days of high-level discussions, investment activities and business engagement, as the energy opportunity takes shape.
The next chapter of energy will be defined not only by what we produce, but equally by how intelligently we operate.Georges El Mir, Senior Vice President, Industry & Process Automation, Middle East & Africa, Schneider Electric
According to El Mir, their latest research shows that 76% of Middle East energy leaders increased investment in autonomous technology over the past year, with modernization and competitiveness as lead drivers.
“That confidence must translate into measurable value, supported by cybersecurity, local capabilities and skilled people,” he added.
According to Al Jaber, this is the largest ADIPEC ADNOC has hosted, with experts across energy, technology, finance and industry, coming together under one umbrella addressing energy security, affordability and long-term investment priorities.
Speaking at the event ground was Alaa Alsadi, Group VP, Energy and COO Middle East at IEC Telecom said, “AI has the potential to transform the energy sector. It enables faster data analysis, better-informed decisions and quicker response.”
Adding to that, he said for these capabilities to deliver real value, particularly across remote and offshore environments, resilient connectivity is essential.
Many countries present at the event, provided energy solutions, data centres and AI and emerging technologies. Speaking at the Indian Pavilion, Anupam Tiwari, Head - Corporate Communication and Public Relations and CSR, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), said that they are at ADIPEC to connect with global partners and build collaborations that create value for India and the world.
AI is now part of every sector, and energy is no exception. At HPCL, technology and AI are central to how we run our assets.Anupam Tiwari, Head - Corporate Communication and Public Relations and CSR, HPCL
The hallway displayed the different products of the industry, including electrical and industrial cables, and design models of their new projects.
“This year we are participating at ADIPEC, we have bigger achievements with visual highlights, advanced technology and for and we welcome all the customers from the middle east region to visit us,” said Yang Yu, VP at Jereh Global Middle East.
He added that, the company was earlier known for equipment manufacturing, but they now want to enter the advanced technology industry.
The event itself is putting a spotlight on the same transformation. With this year’s edition dedicating an entire hall to showcasing how AI is reshaping the industry and how the artificial intelligence is working hand in hand with human intelligence.
The AI Zone showcases the integral and transformative role of AI on energy and beyond through a fully immersive experience that explores how intelligence, both human and artificial, that is redefining systems, empowering people and enabling disruption.
The hall 13, for AI was made futuristic, with humanoid robots taking over the floor. The central conversation across the hall was the role of AI in redefining the future of AI.
Wassim Ghadban, Global SVP, AI & Digital Engineering, kent, speaking at the central stage of AI Zone, spoke of where AI is most relevant today. Using his own personal life as an example, he emphasised on our role as engaged citizens.
“We are missing today to build the future, we want to make sure that every effort that we spend today gives them better moments in the future,” Gadban said.
From keynote stages to exhibition halls, the consistent theme ran through the first day of ADIPEC 2026: the next chapter of energy will be defined by how intelligently the industry operates.