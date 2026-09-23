GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

ADIPEC 2026 to convene in Abu Dhabi

More than 2,250 companies to deliver 11 programmes across 380 sessions

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
5 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In 2025, the event generated $53 billion in value through more than 49,000 business deals, highlighting its role in driving investment, partnerships and project delivery.
In 2025, the event generated $53 billion in value through more than 49,000 business deals, highlighting its role in driving investment, partnerships and project delivery.
Supplied

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ADIPEC 2026 will take place from November 2 to 5, 2026, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together energy ministers, CEOs, senior government officials and industry leaders from the energy, technology, finance and industrial sectors to mobilise investment in support of resilient and intelligent energy systems.

The exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi will bring together some of the world’s most senior energy leaders at a time when global energy demand is rising, geopolitical volatility is intensifying, infrastructure faces mounting pressures, and artificial intelligence is expanding at unprecedented speed. These developments underscore the critical importance of energy security as a fundamental pillar of economic stability and growth.

A platform for connectivity

As the world’s largest energy exhibition and conference, ADIPEC 2026, supported by the UAE’s position as a trusted energy supplier, a long-term investment partner and a global hub for technology and industry, will serve as a platform bringing together policymakers, energy producers, investors, technology leaders and customers to translate shared priorities into practical action.

Through the conferences and exhibitions taking place at ADIPEC 2026, participants will work to align priorities, strengthen business partnerships, accelerate project delivery and develop the solutions needed to support secure, reliable and affordable energy supplies, contributing to sustainable long-term growth.

Leading speakers

Among the prominent speakers participating in ADIPEC 2026 are Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Saleh Al Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; and Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Gas Resources at Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The speakers will also include Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies; Meg O’Neill, CEO of BP; Richard Jackson, President and CEO of Oxy; Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni; Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy; and Wang Yutao, Chairman of Shenhua Oil.

Other prominent speakers include Olivier Le Peuch, CEO of SLB; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes; Horacio Marín, Chairman and CEO of YPF; Dr Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council; Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of Dangote Group; Hunter Hunt, Chairman and CEO of Hunt Energy Holdings; Stuart Bradie, President and CEO of KBR; Dr Olivier Oullier, CEO and Co-Founder of Inclusive Brains; and Professor Haruhiko Ando, CEO of the Japan Cooperation Centre for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy.

Abdulmunim Al Kindy, Chairman of ADIPEC 2026, said: “Recent volatility has reaffirmed the enduring reality that energy security is the foundation of economic stability. As energy demand continues to rise, and artificial intelligence drives profound transformations across the energy sector and the economies that depend on it, the world must invest ahead of growing demand, diversify sources of supply, and strengthen the infrastructure, advanced technologies and capabilities required to ensure the continued flow of energy.”

He added: “ADIPEC 2026 focuses on the critical requirements of the energy system for the next phase — growth, reliability, intelligence and execution. By bringing together policymakers, capital, technology experts and industry leaders in Abu Dhabi, we will help catalyse the investments, projects and partnerships needed to deliver more energy, more securely and affordably, while supporting economic growth worldwide.”

ADIPEC 2026 redesigned

ADIPEC 2026 has been redesigned to focus on the forces reshaping the global energy sector, from rising demand and energy security to infrastructure, investment, artificial intelligence, industrial execution and workforce capabilities.

Across 11 programmes and more than 380 sessions, ministers, CEOs, investors, policymakers and technology leaders will examine the decisions, partnerships and capital required to strengthen energy supplies, accelerate infrastructure projects and enhance the long-term performance of the energy system.

The exhibition and conference will open with the New Energy Security Forum, bringing together ministers, energy leaders, infrastructure operators and investors to explore ways to strengthen the resilience of countries and companies, secure energy supplies and ensure the continued availability of reliable and affordable energy amid geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility.

The exhibition and conference’s new strategic programmes include Energy Security and Resilience; Policy, Regulation and Governance; Upstream; Clean Energy, Molecules and Carbon Management; Energy Networks, Infrastructure and Industrial Execution; and Workforce and Skills.

AI, digital and technological innovation

Existing programmes have also been updated to reflect the priorities shaping the next phase of the energy sector, including artificial intelligence and digital and technological innovation; refining and petrochemicals; and industrial value chains.

ADIPEC 2026’s programmes will be complemented by the Technical Conference, featuring the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ technical programme and the Downstream technical programme. Together, they represent the world’s largest gathering of energy engineers and technical experts, focused on translating strategies into practical outcomes.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organiser of ADIPEC, said: “As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, the role of ADIPEC is more important than ever as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and business engagement. Rising energy demand, supply constraints and rapid technological progress underscore the need to bring energy leaders together to align priorities, attract investment, accelerate project delivery and deploy the technologies required to support energy security and long-term economic growth.”

He added: “The strong momentum surrounding ADIPEC 2026 ahead of its opening reflects the industry’s recognition of both the scale of the opportunities available and the urgent need for rapid action. By bringing policymakers, investors, technology leaders and energy producers together in Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC is helping to strengthen partnerships, drive innovation and support the delivery of the secure, reliable and affordable energy systems the world needs.”

ADIPEC 2025 generated $53 billion

ADIPEC serves as a global marketplace where relationships are translated into commercial outcomes. In 2025, the event generated $53 billion in value through more than 49,000 business deals, highlighting its role in driving investment, partnerships and project delivery.

With more than 2,250 companies already confirmed to participate, including 54 national and international energy companies, energy start-ups and independent international energy companies, across 16 exhibition halls and 30 country pavilions, ADIPEC 2026 is reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most influential energy gatherings.

The event will bring together the latest technologies and opportunities for collaboration and investment that are helping shape the future of energy. It will also feature four specialised zones connecting customers, investors and partners with technologies and ready-to-deploy solutions, helping turn opportunities into viable, executable projects.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emirate targets 2027 milestone with more than 100 AI use cases already live in public.

Abu Dhabi to showcase 100+ government AI uses

6m read
Warren Buffett ends 56-year Berkshire chair run

Warren Buffett ends 56-year Berkshire chair run

3m read
The 2027 Formula 1 race calendar is here!

2027 Formula One calendar announced

2m read
Hitesh Motwani appointed CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae

Hitesh Motwani appointed CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae

2m read