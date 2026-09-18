Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire chairman after 56 years

Howard Buffett takes the chair while Greg Abel remains Berkshire chief executive
Dubai: Warren Buffett has stepped down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after 56 years, completing a leadership transition at the company he has led for more than half a century.
Berkshire said on Friday, September 18, that the 96-year-old Buffett has become chairman emeritus with immediate effect and will remain a member of the board of directors.
His son, Howard G. Buffett, has been elected chairman of the board. Howard Buffett has served as a Berkshire director since 1993.
Greg Abel remains chief executive, having succeeded Warren Buffett in the CEO role at the start of 2026. Susan L. Decker will continue as lead independent director.
The changes leave Abel running Berkshire while Howard Buffett takes over the chairmanship, a division of responsibilities Warren Buffett laid out directly in a letter to shareholders.
“So the timing is right to complete the transition. I will become Chairman Emeritus and remain a Director. My son, Howard, will succeed me as Chairman,” Buffett wrote.
More to follow...