India at 80: A journey of progress, purpose and global pride

Marking eight decades of freedom, growth and a rising global Indian identity
As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director of Adil Trading Co., popularly known as the ‘Masala King’, extends his warm greetings to millions of Indians across the world. He said the occasion is not only a tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s freedom fighters but also a celebration of India’s remarkable transformation into a confident and globally respected nation.
“Independence Day reminds us of the courage and vision of those who secured our freedom. It is also a day to celebrate how India has evolved over the past eight decades into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a country that continues to inspire with its innovation, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Dr Datar.
He noted that India’s achievements across technology, digital innovation, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, renewable energy and space exploration have strengthened its position on the global stage.
“Every achievement of India fills every Indian with immense pride, irrespective of where they live. As members of the global Indian diaspora, we have the privilege of carrying our country’s values, traditions and work ethic across borders while contributing to the progress of our adopted nations. This unique connection makes Independence Day especially meaningful for overseas Indians.”
Having spent decades serving the Indian community across the GCC, Dr Datar said he remains deeply committed to preserving the authentic flavours and traditions of India through Adil Trading Co.
Today, the company continues to be one of the region’s most trusted Indian food retailers, offering thousands of products that connect millions of expatriates with the taste of home.
“Our success has always been built on the trust and support of the Indian community. It has been a privilege to be part of their lives and celebrate our shared heritage through food, culture and service.”
Dr Datar added, “On this proud occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to every Indian around the world. Let us honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters by working together towards a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive India.”