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Offering the complete trade cycle in one ecosystem

In conversation with Dhirraj Tilanii, Managing Director, SUMEAWORLD

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GN Focus
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Dhirraj Tilanii, Managing Director, SUMEAWORLD
Dhirraj Tilanii, Managing Director, SUMEAWORLD

What market gaps led to the creation of SUMEAWORLD?

Over two decades of international trade experience, we saw that sourcing, procurement, warehousing, consolidation and distribution were often handled by different service providers. This fragmentation increased costs, extended lead times and reduced transparency and accountability.

These challenges were particularly significant in emerging markets, where businesses often faced high minimum-order requirements, inconsistent availability and limited access to dependable suppliers.

SUMEAWORLD was created to bring the complete trade cycle into one integrated ecosystem. Customers can source across multiple categories, consolidate purchases, store inventory and distribute products internationally through a single trusted platform.

It is more than a logistics facility — it is the natural evolution of SUMEA’s experience, partnerships and market knowledge. Our objective is to make global procurement simpler, faster, more reliable and accessible to businesses of every scale.

What leadership decisions enabled SUMEA to scale globally?

SUMEA’s journey began in 2004 in the Republic of Congo with a small consumer-goods store. Our growth has been guided by three principles: understanding our markets, honouring our commitments and building relationships for the long term.

A defining decision was to remain closely connected to the markets we served. This enabled us to understand local challenges and develop practical solutions instead of adopting a one-size-fits-all approach.

We also diversified across several industries and invested in enduring relationships with manufacturers, suppliers, brands and customers. This helped us build a trusted network spanning more than 75 countries.

Establishing Dubai as the centre of our international operations was another major milestone. SUMEAWORLD now combines our African roots and global relationships with Dubai’s outstanding trade infrastructure. For us, sustainable scale is ultimately built on trust.

How does SUMEAWORLD strengthen supply-chain resilience?

Resilience today is not simply about holding more inventory. It is about visibility, flexibility and access to reliable supply alternatives.

SUMEAWORLD integrates procurement, warehousing, consolidation and international distribution, giving partners greater control over their supply chains. Customers can consolidate products from multiple suppliers, improve container utilisation, reduce logistics costs and replenish inventory more efficiently.

Ready stock and flexible order quantities can also reduce the need to carry excessive inventory in markets where demand or geopolitical conditions may change quickly.

For manufacturers and brands, SUMEAWORLD provides a gateway into emerging markets, supported by our local knowledge, distribution experience and established relationships. Our objective is to help partners manage uncertainty while enabling responsible, sustainable international growth.

What is your long-term vision for SUMEAWORLD?

Our vision is to establish SUMEAWORLD as one of the world’s most trusted integrated procurement and distribution platforms — a bridge connecting manufacturers and international brands with growing markets across Africa, the Middle East, Asia and beyond.

Dubai is central to that vision. Its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, international connectivity and business-friendly environment make it an ideal gateway between global production centres and high-growth consumer markets.

Africa remains especially important because it is where our journey began and where we have developed deep market experience. We also see significant opportunities across Asia and other emerging regions.

We believe the future of trade will be shaped by platforms that combine infrastructure, technology, market knowledge and trusted relationships. SUMEAWORLD has been built on these pillars. This launch is not merely the opening of a facility; it is the beginning of SUMEA’s next chapter in global commerce.

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