ATEEZ’s Yunho breaks up with girlfriend of over several years: 'Never met or spoke after ending relationship’

The couple had reportedly been dating since their high school days
ATEEZ member Yunho has reportedly ended his long-term relationship, with his agency confirming that the singer and his non-celebrity girlfriend are no longer together.
The news emerged on July 8 after MHN Sports reported that Yunho and his girlfriend had broken up around three months ago. According to the report, the pair had known each other since their school days and eventually developed a romantic relationship after years of friendship.
Sources close to Yunho claimed the breakup was particularly difficult due to their long history together and the length of their relationship.
Following the report, ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment addressed the speculation, saying it had personally checked with Yunho regarding the matter.
A representative stated, according to Soompi.
“After personally checking with Yunho over the phone, he said that he never met or even spoke to [his ex] over the phone after ending their relationship.”
The agency further clarified:
“It’s true that their relationship ended completely at that time.”
While Yunho has previously faced dating rumours, no official confirmation about his relationship status had been made until now. This marks the first time his agency has publicly addressed his romantic life.