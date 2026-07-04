My Royal Nemesis review: Heo Nam-jun may be K-drama’s best male lead in years, Lim Ji-yeon is gloriously wicked

But more than anything else, Dan Shim is also bitterly human, in the best and the worst ways, possible. In a rather rare turn for a K-Drama lead, Kang Dan-shim is aware of her own power games, and self-preservation. The rise towards the top is defined by complicated choices, and she hasn’t been afraid to make them in her past,-though unfortunately, this fact is more of a ‘tell, don’t show’ in the flashback scenes. We don't quite know exactly about her ascent, and the nature of the punishment that led her to be trapped in the 21st century