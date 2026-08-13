Cha Eun-woo in talks to lead Bon Appétit universe spinoff Seorabeol Knife
Just when you thought Bon Appétit, Your Majesty had served its final course, along comes word that seconds might be on the way. and this time, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo could be the one holding the knife.
According to a report from The Hankook Ilbo, a new drama set in the same universe as the 2025 hit is officially cooking, and Eunwoo has reportedly been offered the male lead. Before anyone starts planning the victory parade, though: his agency Fantagio has confirmed he's been offered the role in the project, reportedly titled Seorabeol Knife, and is currently "reviewing" it.
Here's the twist that's got fans buzzing regardless: this isn't Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Season 2. Original stars Lim Yoon-a and Lee Chae-min are sitting this one out, and the new series will come with a different title and story, even while sharing the same world. Director Jang Tae-yoo, the mastermind behind the original's runaway success, is expected back behind the camera, which is basically the culinary K-drama equivalent of a Michelin star returning for round two.
For the uninitiated, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty followed a modern-day chef who time-travels straight into the arms of a tyrannical king with an impossibly refined palate. It was a phenomenon, pulling a peak 17.1 percent nationwide rating from Nielsen Korea and climbing all the way to No. 1 on Netflix's Global Top 10 by its fourth week.
As for Eunwoo, timing is everything here. He's still fulfilling his mandatory military service, with discharge expected around January 2027, meaning if this deal does come together, it would mark his first big acting comeback since The WONDERfools, the superhero-comedy K-drama that reminded everyone exactly why he's in such high demand in the first place.