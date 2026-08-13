Here's the twist that's got fans buzzing regardless: this isn't Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Season 2. Original stars Lim Yoon-a and Lee Chae-min are sitting this one out, and the new series will come with a different title and story, even while sharing the same world. Director Jang Tae-yoo, the mastermind behind the original's runaway success, is expected back behind the camera, which is basically the culinary K-drama equivalent of a Michelin star returning for round two.