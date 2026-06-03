GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Ji Chang-wook firmly rejects wrongdoing claims as agency pushes back on ‘tens of billions’ tax audit allegations

After Cha Eun-woo, Kim Seon-ho, Ji Chang-wook has now faced scrutiny

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Through his agency Spring Company, the actor addressed the matter on Tuesday, stressing that the issue does not involve intentional tax evasion.
Through his agency Spring Company, the actor addressed the matter on Tuesday, stressing that the issue does not involve intentional tax evasion.
AFP-SAMEER AL-DOUMY

Actor Ji Chang-wook is facing a major tax reassessment after authorities reportedly found he owes tens of billions of won in additional taxes, a claim he has responded to by firmly rejecting any suggestion of wrongdoing.

Through his agency Spring Company, the actor addressed the matter on Tuesday, stressing that the issue does not involve intentional tax evasion, as quoted by Korea JooAng Daily.

“There was absolutely no intentional omission of income or tax evasion through improper means," his agency, Spring Company, said in a statement. “Since his debut in 2008, Ji Chang-wook has faithfully fulfilled his tax obligations while strictly complying with relevant laws and procedures without any tax-related issues. He respects the National Tax Service’s findings and plans to pay the assessed taxes without delay in accordance with the required procedures.”

The agency also said it would tighten internal systems going forward to avoid similar disputes in future audits.

According to reports, the Seoul Regional Tax Office carried out a supplementary audit in March, during which it concluded that additional taxes were due following a review of Chang-wook's financial records.

Spring Company said it cooperated fully throughout the process, submitting all required documentation, but argued that the issue stems from differing interpretations of tax law rather than any attempt to hide income.

At the centre of the dispute is how Ji’s earnings should be classified, whether as personal income or as revenue earned through his one-person agency. The National Tax Service reportedly treated the income as personal earnings and applied individual tax rates, while Chang-wook's side maintained it should be treated as corporate income under his business structure, as explained by the outlet.

The case comes amid a broader wave of similar tax reviews involving South Korean entertainers, including Cha Eun-woo, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Ha-nee and Lee Yi-kyung.

Many of these stars have set up one-person corporations while continuing to work through existing management agencies, allowing entertainment income to be routed through corporate entities. This structure can reduce tax exposure, since corporate tax rates are generally lower than personal income tax rates.

In each case, the celebrities involved have maintained that discrepancies arose from differing interpretations of tax rules rather than deliberate evasion.

Chang-wook is best known for dramas such as The K2 (2016) and Suspicious Partner (2017). He most recently appeared in the zombie thriller Colony, currently screening in cinemas.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh’s patch-up attempt was allegedly rejected by Farhan and Zoya Akhtar

Ranveer Singh hits back with legal notice at FWICE

3m read
Ram Charan’s film with Buchi Babu Sana titled ‘Peddi’!

'Most difficult character': Ram Charan acting on Peddi

3m read
She played the female lead opposite Malayalam Mammootty in back-to-back films Utopiayile Rajavu and Pathemari.

Jewel Mary shuts down death hoax rumours

3m read
Hajj enters 25-year cooler weather cycle from 2026

Hajj enters 25-year cooler weather cycle from 2026

3m read