After Cha Eun-woo, Kim Seon-ho, Ji Chang-wook has now faced scrutiny
Actor Ji Chang-wook is facing a major tax reassessment after authorities reportedly found he owes tens of billions of won in additional taxes, a claim he has responded to by firmly rejecting any suggestion of wrongdoing.
Through his agency Spring Company, the actor addressed the matter on Tuesday, stressing that the issue does not involve intentional tax evasion, as quoted by Korea JooAng Daily.
“There was absolutely no intentional omission of income or tax evasion through improper means," his agency, Spring Company, said in a statement. “Since his debut in 2008, Ji Chang-wook has faithfully fulfilled his tax obligations while strictly complying with relevant laws and procedures without any tax-related issues. He respects the National Tax Service’s findings and plans to pay the assessed taxes without delay in accordance with the required procedures.”
The agency also said it would tighten internal systems going forward to avoid similar disputes in future audits.
According to reports, the Seoul Regional Tax Office carried out a supplementary audit in March, during which it concluded that additional taxes were due following a review of Chang-wook's financial records.
Spring Company said it cooperated fully throughout the process, submitting all required documentation, but argued that the issue stems from differing interpretations of tax law rather than any attempt to hide income.
At the centre of the dispute is how Ji’s earnings should be classified, whether as personal income or as revenue earned through his one-person agency. The National Tax Service reportedly treated the income as personal earnings and applied individual tax rates, while Chang-wook's side maintained it should be treated as corporate income under his business structure, as explained by the outlet.
The case comes amid a broader wave of similar tax reviews involving South Korean entertainers, including Cha Eun-woo, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Ha-nee and Lee Yi-kyung.
Many of these stars have set up one-person corporations while continuing to work through existing management agencies, allowing entertainment income to be routed through corporate entities. This structure can reduce tax exposure, since corporate tax rates are generally lower than personal income tax rates.
In each case, the celebrities involved have maintained that discrepancies arose from differing interpretations of tax rules rather than deliberate evasion.
Chang-wook is best known for dramas such as The K2 (2016) and Suspicious Partner (2017). He most recently appeared in the zombie thriller Colony, currently screening in cinemas.