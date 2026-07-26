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Oman issues new corporate tax deduction rules, mandates THEQA login for tax portal

Amendments take effect from 2027 tax year as digital identity access becomes compulsory

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman issues new corporate tax deduction rules, mandates THEQA login for tax portal
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Dubai: Oman's Tax Authority has introduced amendments to the Executive Regulation of the Income Tax Law, setting new conditions for the deduction of certain corporate expenses and announcing mandatory use of the THEQA digital identity application to access its electronic portal from August 1, 2026.

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The amendments, issued under Decision No. 180 of 2026 by Tax Authority Chairman Nasser bin Khamis bin Ali Al Jashmi, clarify the regulatory requirements governing the deduction of business expenses arising from decisions issued by state administrative bodies and public entities.

Under a newly added Article 18 bis, such expenses will be deductible only if they are essential to a company’s core business activities, expressly approved by the Chairman of the Tax Authority, and do not result in a breach of any legal obligation.

The decision, which annuls any conflicting provisions and, will take effect from the tax year beginning January 1, 2027.

Separately, the authority said taxpayers and other users will be required to access its electronic portal exclusively through the THEQA digital identity application from August 1, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen identity verification and enhance the security of its online services.

To maintain uninterrupted access, users must download the THEQA application, ensure their smartphone supports Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, register their Civil ID details and activate their digital identity.

Users will then be able to log in through the “Login via Digital Identity (THEQA App)” option and authenticate either by scanning a QR code displayed on the portal or by entering their Civil Number and approving the authentication request through the application.

The authority urged users to complete the registration and activation process before August 1, 2026, to avoid disruption to access to its electronic services.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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