Tax, police teams tighten oversight as excise violations draw Dh82m penalties
Dubai: Joint inspection campaigns by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and Dubai Police seized more than 3.58 million non-compliant excise goods during the first half of 2026, with tax liabilities and penalties exceeding Dh82 million.
The FTA said inspectors confiscated 3,587,315 packs of excise goods and issued 59 violation reports against businesses and individuals.
The total value of outstanding taxes and fines linked to the seized products reached Dh82,064,198.
The results were reviewed during a joint meeting at the FTA's Dubai headquarters attended by Abdulaziz Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, Sarah Al Habshi, Executive Director of the Tax Compliance Sector, and Colonel Dr Saud Mohammed Al Khalidi, Assistant Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Specialised Crimes at Dubai Police, alongside senior officials from both organisations.
The meeting examined enforcement performance during the first half of the year and discussed the latest efforts to tackle tax evasion and administrative violations.
Al Bustani said the strategic partnership with Dubai Police had become one of the key pillars supporting the efficiency of the UAE's tax oversight system, praising the joint inspection teams for delivering results that reinforce compliance with tax legislation while protecting legitimate businesses and maintaining the country's competitive business environment.
He added that the collaboration, supported by the exchange of expertise and the use of advanced technologies, has strengthened the authorities' ability to detect violations and pursue legal action against offenders.
Meanwhile, Al Habshi noted that the authority's efforts extend beyond inspections to include greater public participation through the Raqeeb platform, which enables members of the public to report suspected cases of tax evasion.
She added that the FTA continues to intensify monitoring of taxpayer compliance across all transactions to protect consumers from excise goods that fail to meet tax obligations or approved quality standards.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding joint inspection campaigns, increasing the detection of untaxed excise goods and further enhancing cooperation to support the long-term sustainability of the UAE's tax system.