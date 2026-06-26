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Federal Tax Authority pushes for more Emirati tax agents

Authority launches initiatives to attract more UAE nationals to the growing tax ecosystem

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Federal Tax Authority says UAE nationals have proven their ability to excel in the tax and financial sectors.
Federal Tax Authority says UAE nationals have proven their ability to excel in the tax and financial sectors.

Abu Dhabi: Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), has reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to increasing reliance on Emirati talent within the tax system. He said the FTA is implementing an integrated strategy to expand the pool of qualified national tax professionals with strong technical expertise and a commitment to continuous professional development. The initiative aims to attract more UAE nationals to work in the strategic and growing tax sector.

The announcement came during the opening of the Customer Council organised by the FTA under the theme "Emirati Tax Agent". The initiative forms part of the integrated Customer Councils platform, which aims to facilitate communication between customers and the UAE Government, gather feedback and suggestions, and create a participatory environment that supports the exchange of ideas and enhances the quality of government services by involving customers in the design of innovative service experiences.

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Al Mulla said: "This meeting is part of a series of engagements organised by the Authority to communicate directly with stakeholders across the tax sector, with the aim of promoting tax awareness, listening to views and suggestions, encouraging voluntary compliance, and supporting the continuous development of the FTA's services."

The Director General emphasised the important role of tax agents as key contributors to the success of the tax system. He noted that practising the profession requires academic qualifications, advanced competencies and practical expertise, enabling Emirati tax agents to perform their roles with accuracy and professionalism and to support taxable persons in fulfilling their obligations efficiently.

Al Mulla added that experience gained over recent years has demonstrated the ability of UAE nationals to excel and engage effectively within the tax and financial ecosystem.

The Authority said the Customer Council, held in Dubai and attended by a number of Emirati tax agents, included an overview of the Customer Councils platform. A team of FTA specialists also delivered a presentation on developing and qualifying national talent in the tax agent profession, enhancing digital services for tax agents, standardising tax procedures and treatments, improving institutional integration and the quality of tax data, and strengthening compliance and oversight of tax service providers.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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