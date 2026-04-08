Former ENHYPEN member Heeseung rebrands as Evan for solo debut: 'My most honest and natural self'

From a boy group star to solo artist, Heeseung introduces Evan to the world
Dubai: South Korean singer Lee Heeseung is officially stepping into a new era, this time on his own terms. The 24-year-old artist, best known as a former member of ENHYPEN, is launching a solo career under the name Evan, marking a significant reintroduction to fans and the wider K-pop industry.
The announcement came from Belift Lab on Wednesday, alongside a fresh set of profile images and the reveal of his new Instagram handle, @h_evva_n. The visuals signal a clear tonal shift: stripped-back, simple, and personal.
According to the label, the photos present Evan “in his most authentic form,” favouring minimal makeup and styling over the polished idol aesthetic fans have long associated with him.
For Heeseung, the new name carries emotional weight. “Evan is a name I’ve cherished since childhood, one that holds many of my most precious memories,” he said in a statement. “Through this name, I hope to reach fans with music that fully expresses my most honest and natural self.”
Fans have largely responded with curiosity and support, with many saying they’re excited to see how Heeseung evolves beyond ENHYPEN under his new name, Evan.
Some fans also joked that they’ll probably keep calling Heeseung by his original name out of habit, saying that’s still how they know him.
One fan commented that the decision to debut under a completely new name suggests that Heeseung is fully moving on from his time in ENHYPEN.
The reintroduction comes just weeks after his departure from ENHYPEN in March 2026, a move that sent shockwaves through the group’s fanbase. His exit followed internal discussions about artistic direction, with the singer choosing to pursue a more individual creative path. The group, which debuted in 2020 and quickly rose to international fame, continues as a six-member act.
This sparked wider conversations within K-pop circles about the challenges idols face when balancing group dynamics with personal artistic ambitions.
Now, as Evan, Heeseung appears to be embracing that independence. While details of his solo debut remain under wraps, the early rollout suggests a project rooted in personal creative direction.