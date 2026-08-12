Our Sticky Love is gangster Hometown Cha Cha Cha: Fans have mixed feelings about Jung Hae-in, Ha Young's K-Drama

Fans call it a comfort watch with rom-com warmth and light gangster thrills
Netflix's latest K-drama Our Sticky Love, starring Jung Hae-in and Ha-Young has turned into one of those shows that sparked conversation due to its sticky premise. Well, the reviews of the 12-episode series are out, and the reviews are mixed, though some have grudgingly accepted that it's not as 'bad' as they thought it would be. Some fans are charmed, and mildly concerned about their screentime.
Our Sticky Love follows Go Eun-sae (Ha Young), a sharp, wealthy prosecutor who gets caught up in a dangerous case involving a corrupt mayor, a powerful chairman, and a crime syndicate. After an accident wipes her memory, she wakes up in a small rural town, nicknamed "Taffy Village" — with no recollection of her past life.
There's Jang Tae-ha (Jung Hae-in), a former boxing champion turned low-level gang member who's since gone straight, working as a small-town boxing coach. Tae-ha saves Eun-sae and, to protect her from the syndicate hunting her, lies and claims to be her boyfriend. And this controversial premise, leads the story to buy her time to heal turns into an actual slow-burn romance as the two navigate awkward cohabitation, mutual attraction, and Tae-ha's own hidden past with the same criminal organization threatening her.
Over 12 episodes, the show blends rom-com (fish-out-of-water amnesia hijinks, small-town charm, comedic side characters like the neighborhood "ahjummas") witcrime-drama stakes and action sequences, building toward the inevitable moment when Eun-sae's memory — and the truth about Tae-ha's lie — catches up with them both.
If there's a consensus forming in the show's comment sections, it's this: don't expect prestige television, expect a good time. One viewer summed up the tone perfectly, describing it as essentially Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha for half the season before swerving hard into gangster territory for the back half, "enjoyable enough if you turn your brain off," they wrote, "and you will have to turn it off a lot." That same commenter couldn't resist needling the central dynamic of a mafia tough guy who's somehow both a virgin and terrified to touch the woman he loves.
Plenty of others are on board with that trade-off. One fan called it "shockingly light-hearted," while another admitted they binged the whole thing in two days after going in with hardly any expectations, walking away pleasantly surprised by how engaging the plot actually turned out to be.
If there's one thing nobody's arguing about, it's the lead pairing. Comment after comment circles back to the same point: The two leads have real chemistry, and it's carrying the show even when the plot leans predictable. One viewer said they finished it in a single sitting despite knowing exactly where the story was headed. Another praised how the amnesia trope, normally a red flag for eye-rolling, actually works here because both leads are written as smart enough to communicate instead of manufacturing misunderstandings for drama's sake.
Ha Young in particular is getting singled out. Fans are calling her a "star is born," pointing to her earlier work in Trauma Code and comparing her range to actress Lee Hani. More than one commenter said she's the reason they started watching in the first place, with one admitting they got hooked purely because the female lead was so easy on the eyes — only to end up genuinely invested in the story.
The reactions aren't universally glowing. A few viewers pushed back on the show's more juvenile beats, the jealousy-driven "you can't touch other women, so I'll call you babe" dynamic drew some eye-rolls, with one commenter saying the humor felt aimed at a younger audience than the marketing suggests. Another had a harder time with the pacing, arguing the story would have worked better trimmed down from twelve episodes to eight. And at least one viewer took issue with the couple's lack of physical intimacy, finding it unrealistic enough to pull them out of the story entirely.
There's also a small but vocal contingent simply confused by the show's popularity, unable to understand the hype around what they see as an odd premise.
Based on the sheer volume of positive reactions, yes, with the right expectations. Fans consistently describe it as a comfort watch: light, funny, occasionally genuinely tense during its action sequences, and anchored by lead chemistry strong enough to smooth over a fairly predictable plot. Ratings floated by viewers range from a very generous 10/10 down to a more measured 7/10, with most landing somewhere around "solidly entertaining."
If you're looking for a slow-burn, emotionally complex drama, this may not be it. But if you want something that blends rom-com warmth with just enough action and gangster-movie flavour to keep things interesting, and you're willing to let a few clichés slide — the fans have made their case. Just don't go in expecting to overthink it. Episode one, apparently, tells you as much.