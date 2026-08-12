Our Sticky Love is gangster Hometown Cha Cha Cha: Fans have mixed feelings about Jung Hae-in, Ha Young's K-Drama

The reactions aren't universally glowing. A few viewers pushed back on the show's more juvenile beats, the jealousy-driven "you can't touch other women, so I'll call you babe" dynamic drew some eye-rolls, with one commenter saying the humor felt aimed at a younger audience than the marketing suggests. Another had a harder time with the pacing, arguing the story would have worked better trimmed down from twelve episodes to eight. And at least one viewer took issue with the couple's lack of physical intimacy, finding it unrealistic enough to pull them out of the story entirely.