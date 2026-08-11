Ha Young halts drama promotions as agency confirms great-grandfather’s history
South Korean actor Ha Young is facing questions after historical records surfaced linking her great-grandfather to a colonial-era organisation associated with Japan-Korea assimilation efforts.
The reports have drawn attention as Ha Young prepares to promote her first starring role, with the controversy also raising questions about how it could affect upcoming projects.
Ha Young has gained recognition through Netflix titles including Our Sticky Love, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call and Teach You a Lesson. Interest in her first leading role increased following the release of records identifying her great-grandfather, Dr. Ahn Sang Ho, as a member of an organisation active during the Japanese colonial period.
The trouble began on the variety show Problem Child in House, which aired on August 7. In that episode, Ha Young talked about her family's medical lineage spanning four generations and touched on her great-grandfather's career. She didn't name him outright, but viewers pieced together that she was referring to Dr. Ahn Sang Ho.
She said: “My great-grandfather studied Western medicine in Japan and opened the first Western-style clinic in Hanyang. I heard he even treated Emperor Gojong.”
That comment sent people digging into Ahn Sang Ho's past and what he did under Japanese colonial rule.
According to historical accounts referenced in coverage of the story, Ahn Sang Ho trained in medicine in Japan and became the first Korean to earn a Japanese medical license. Records also point to his marriage to a Japanese woman and his embrace of certain Japanese customs.
A 1918 interview in the Maeil Sinbo newspaper has also drawn attention — in it, he reportedly called himself “like a Japanese” and said he did not wear Korean clothing.
The sharpest criticism, though, centers on his reported membership in the Daejeong Chinmokhoe.
Historical records indicate that Ahn Sang Ho was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Chinmokhoe in 1916. The organisation was established during the period of Japanese colonial rule in Korea and was associated with efforts to promote closer ties between Koreans and Japanese. A 2007 academic paper described it as “a Japan-Korea assimilation organization aimed at endorsing the Governor-General's politics and harmonizing the Japanese and Korean ethnicities.”
The historical record has since drawn attention online, with some discussion involving Ha Young, although the records relate to her great-grandfather and date back more than a century.
Bistus Entertainment, Ha Young's agency, first pushed back against the reports on August 10, calling them baseless. A day later, though, the agency reversed course after digging deeper into the historical record.
The updated statement, as translated by Soompi, read in part: “First, we would like to address our previous statement that the reports were groundless. Upon further verification, we have confirmed that there is indeed an existing record of her great-grandfather, doctor Ahn Sang Ho, being listed as a council member of the Daejeong Chinmokhoe in 1916. We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the reports were groundless without sufficient verification.”
The agency also spoke to Ha Young's own reaction: “During a recent appearance on a broadcast program, actress Ha Young mentioned her family's four-generation legacy in the medical field while responding to a question. The actress herself is feeling very heavy-hearted that this has unintentionally led to controversy. Through this incident, our company has deeply realized how much careful verification is required when conveying historical facts and an individual's background to the public. Actress Ha Young also deeply takes to heart the concern caused by this incident, and she will approach her future activities with a more cautious and humble attitude.”
The controversy has already spilled over into Our Sticky Love, the drama where she co-stars with Jung Hae In and which marks her first lead role — a major milestone in her career now complicated by the fallout.
Korean outlets report that a round-table press interview for the show, originally set for August 14 (the day before National Liberation Day), has been called off. Reruns of her Problem Child in House appearance have reportedly been pulled, and some ads featuring her have been taken private.
Meanwhile, Ha Young is also preparing to star opposite Lee Je Hoon in SBS's upcoming legal comedy There's a Winning Chance, slated for a 2027 release. The show centers on an unconventional law firm tackling supposedly unwinnable cases — Lee Je Hoon plays a disbarred lawyer running a struggling practice, while Ha Young plays a young attorney from a modest background.
Filming is already well underway, and the network says production continues as it watches how things unfold. A representative told XportsNews: “There's a Winning Chance has already completed a significant portion of filming. We ask for your understanding as it is difficult to provide specific details regarding the amount filmed or the exact production progress at this time. We are aware of the matter and are closely monitoring how the situation develops. If there are any updates, we will share them.”
She's also still attached to The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Season 2, reuniting with Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, and Yoon Kyung Ho. Seasons two and three are reportedly being shot back-to-back, with filming expected to start in October.