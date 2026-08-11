The agency also spoke to Ha Young's own reaction: “During a recent appearance on a broadcast program, actress Ha Young mentioned her family's four-generation legacy in the medical field while responding to a question. The actress herself is feeling very heavy-hearted that this has unintentionally led to controversy. Through this incident, our company has deeply realized how much careful verification is required when conveying historical facts and an individual's background to the public. Actress Ha Young also deeply takes to heart the concern caused by this incident, and she will approach her future activities with a more cautious and humble attitude.”