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Abu Dhabi temporarily closes So Great restaurant over food safety violations

Restaurant may reopen only after correcting violations and meeting all standards

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The closure was issued after the restaurant repeatedly failed to comply with food safety requirements and did not implement effective corrective measures.
The closure was issued after the restaurant repeatedly failed to comply with food safety requirements and did not implement effective corrective measures.
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Dubai: Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the temporary administrative closure of So Great Restaurant in Abu Dhabi after inspectors found repeated food safety violations that the authority said posed a risk to public health.

The authority said the closure was issued under Abu Dhabi's Food Law No. 2 of 2008 and its implementing regulations after the restaurant repeatedly failed to comply with food safety requirements and did not implement effective corrective measures despite previous inspections.

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ADAFSA said the closure would remain in place until the violations had been fully addressed and the establishment had demonstrated compliance with all food safety requirements, after which it could resume operations.

The authority said the action is part of its ongoing programme to strengthen food safety across the emirate through regular inspections of food establishments, with a focus on protecting consumers and ensuring compliance with food safety standards.

It also urged members of the public to report suspected food safety violations or concerns about food products through the Abu Dhabi Government's toll-free number, 800555, to enable inspectors to take the necessary action.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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