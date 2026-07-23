GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Abu Dhabi shuts Noble Catering Services over repeated food safety violations

The closure will remain in force until the reasons behind the decision have been addressed

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi shuts Noble Catering Services over repeated food safety violations
X / ADAFSA

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the temporary administrative closure of Noble Catering Services in the Al Dhafra Region after identifying repeated food safety violations that it said posed a risk to public health.

The establishment, which operates under Commercial Licence No. CN-1515090, was found to be in breach of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as related food safety regulations, the authority said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to ADAFSA, inspection reports showed the company had committed repeated food safety violations and failed to implement effective corrective measures despite previous observations. The authority said the situation required immediate intervention to protect consumers and ensure food safety.

The closure will remain in force until the reasons behind the decision have been addressed. The business may resume operations only after rectifying the violations and meeting all regulatory requirements to carry out its activities.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

ADAFSA says repeated violations and non-compliance with corrective measures prompted the action to protect consumers.

Abu Dhabi shuts restaurant over food safety violations

1m read
The establishment was ordered to cease operations for breaching Abu Dhabi's Food Law No. 2 of 2008 and its implementing regulations.

Al Ain restaurant closed over food safety breaches

2m read
The new rules of dressing the modern Dad in 2026

The new rules of dressing the modern Dad in 2026

3m read
The authority has launched the "Zadna Rating" programme, under which food establishments display a sticker on their premises clearly indicating the outcome of the latest inspection and the extent of their compliance with approved food safety standards.

69 Abu Dhabi restaurants shut over food safety breaches

2m read