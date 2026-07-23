The establishment, which operates under Commercial Licence No. CN-1515090, was found to be in breach of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as related food safety regulations, the authority said.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the temporary administrative closure of Noble Catering Services in the Al Dhafra Region after identifying repeated food safety violations that it said posed a risk to public health.

The closure will remain in force until the reasons behind the decision have been addressed. The business may resume operations only after rectifying the violations and meeting all regulatory requirements to carry out its activities.

According to ADAFSA, inspection reports showed the company had committed repeated food safety violations and failed to implement effective corrective measures despite previous observations. The authority said the situation required immediate intervention to protect consumers and ensure food safety.

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