Star of hit television drama One Love dies of suspected heart attack
Turkish actress Ece Irtem, best known for portraying Isil in the popular television drama 'One Love', has died at the age of 35 after suffering a suspected heart attack, her lawyer said.
Irtem was found unresponsive at her home around midday on Monday, one day after celebrating her 35th birthday, according to her lawyer, Uğur Gökkoyun. He said the actress was at home with her mother when she suffered a sudden medical emergency.
“Based on initial medical assessments, we believe the cause of death was a heart attack,” Gökkoyun said, adding that an official investigation is under way and that the definitive cause of death will be determined following the final autopsy report. He also dismissed speculation circulating on social media alleging that the actress had taken her own life.
Born in Sivas on June 14, 1991, Irtem graduated from Yasar University’s Opera and Vocal Performance Department in 2014 before studying acting at Istanbul’s Sadri Alisik Cultural Centre.
She gained widespread recognition for her role as Isil in One Love, a Turkish television drama that attracted a large audience, establishing herself as one of the country’s emerging screen talents.