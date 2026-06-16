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Renowned Turkish actress Ece Irtem dies at 35 one day after celebrating birthday

Star of hit television drama One Love dies of suspected heart attack

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Turkish actress Ece Irtem gained widespread recognition for her role as Isil in One Love, a Turkish television drama that attracted a large audience, establishing herself as one of the country’s emerging screen talents.
Turkish actress Ece Irtem gained widespread recognition for her role as Isil in One Love, a Turkish television drama that attracted a large audience, establishing herself as one of the country’s emerging screen talents.
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Turkish actress Ece Irtem, best known for portraying Isil in the popular television drama 'One Love', has died at the age of 35 after suffering a suspected heart attack, her lawyer said.

Irtem was found unresponsive at her home around midday on Monday, one day after celebrating her 35th birthday, according to her lawyer, Uğur Gökkoyun. He said the actress was at home with her mother when she suffered a sudden medical emergency.

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“Based on initial medical assessments, we believe the cause of death was a heart attack,” Gökkoyun said, adding that an official investigation is under way and that the definitive cause of death will be determined following the final autopsy report. He also dismissed speculation circulating on social media alleging that the actress had taken her own life.

Born in Sivas on June 14, 1991, Irtem graduated from Yasar University’s Opera and Vocal Performance Department in 2014 before studying acting at Istanbul’s Sadri Alisik Cultural Centre.

She gained widespread recognition for her role as Isil in One Love, a Turkish television drama that attracted a large audience, establishing herself as one of the country’s emerging screen talents.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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