GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

'9-1-1: Nashville' actress Isabelle Tate dies at 23

The cause of death remains unclear

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
'9-1-1: Nashville' actress Isabelle Tate dies at 23
Instagram

Hollywood starlet Isabelle Tate has passed away, her agency confirmed on Thursday. She was 23.

She starred in the pilot of 9-1-1 spin-off 9-1-1: Nashville.

“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23,” McCray Agency said in a statement.

“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

The statement concluded, “I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many.”

Tate is survived by her parents, stepfather, and sister.

The cause of death is unclear. However, the actress suffered from a progressive neuromuscular disease, which she said in an Instagram post, she was diagnosed with at 13.

“Recently, it really progressed and I’ve come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest I need to use a wheelchair at times,” she shared. “This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been hard,” she wrote at the time on social media.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bairos AI: Tools for every facet of film production

Bairos AI: Tools for every facet of film production

2m read
For the hundreds of thousands of Filipinos, this development promises both convenience and relief.

DMW announces integration of OEC with OFW Travel Pass

2m read
How to digitally sign government documents

How to digitally sign government documents

3m read
Global Village goes VIP: Season 30 packs now for sale with big rewards

Global Village VIP Packs now on sale: Win Dh30,000

2m read