'9-1-1: Nashville' actress Isabelle Tate dies at 23

The cause of death remains unclear
Hollywood starlet Isabelle Tate has passed away, her agency confirmed on Thursday. She was 23.
She starred in the pilot of 9-1-1 spin-off 9-1-1: Nashville.
“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23,” McCray Agency said in a statement.
“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”
The statement concluded, “I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many.”
Tate is survived by her parents, stepfather, and sister.
The cause of death is unclear. However, the actress suffered from a progressive neuromuscular disease, which she said in an Instagram post, she was diagnosed with at 13.
“Recently, it really progressed and I’ve come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest I need to use a wheelchair at times,” she shared. “This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been hard,” she wrote at the time on social media.
