She is seen performing “Sailor Song” by Gigi Perez—a performance now taking on new meaning as supporters mourn her loss. In the caption, Atienza turned to scripture, writing: “The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.”

Despite coming from a well-known family, she built her own identity online. She gained a dedicated following for speaking openly about mental health, as well as for her content on fashion, art, and self-acceptance. She was known for keeping it real and raw. She also spoke openly about online bullying and toxic hate faced by influencers online.

In her final broadcast message on Instagram, posted on September 1, Emman spoke about the pressures that come with a social media presence and shared plans to step away from TikTok to protect her wellbeing—offering what has now become a poignant reflection on the emotional reality behind curated online personas.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.