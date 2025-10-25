GOLD/FOREX
TV host Kim Atienza shares emotional video of daughter Emman singing, days after her sudden death at 19

Emman is seen performing the iconic “Sailor Song” —a performance now taking on new meaning

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Dubai: Filipino television host and grieving parent Kim “Kuya Kim” Atienza has shared a deeply emotional video of his late daughter, Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza, offering the public a final glimpse of the 19-year-old content creator whose voice and advocacy resonated with many in her generation.

The Instagram post, shared days after the family confirmed her passing on October 24, features Emman singing inside a recording studio.

She is seen performing “Sailor Song” by Gigi Perez—a performance now taking on new meaning as supporters mourn her loss. In the caption, Atienza turned to scripture, writing: The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised.”

In the video, a bespectacled Emman was at her earnest best. According to reports, she was found hanging at her LA home on October 22.

The poignant video has understandably prompted a wave of sympathy from friends and members of the entertainment industry.

Actress Isabelle Daza left a message of support, while beauty queen Rabiya Mateo expressed love for Kuya Kim and condolences to the Atienza family, saying Emman “will be missed.”

Emman, who died at 19, was the second daughter of Kuya Kim and Philippine Eagle Foundation president Felicia Hung-Atienza, and the granddaughter of former Manila mayor Lito Atienza.

Despite coming from a well-known family, she built her own identity online. She gained a dedicated following for speaking openly about mental health, as well as for her content on fashion, art, and self-acceptance. She was known for keeping it real and raw. She also spoke openly about online bullying and toxic hate faced by influencers online.

Her candor drew both admiration and public scrutiny.

In her final broadcast message on Instagram, posted on September 1, Emman spoke about the pressures that come with a social media presence and shared plans to step away from TikTok to protect her wellbeing—offering what has now become a poignant reflection on the emotional reality behind curated online personas.

Tributes continue to pour in as the public remembers Emman not just as the daughter of a public figure, but as a young woman who connected deeply with her audience through honesty, empathy, and creativity.

Details of memorial services have yet to be announced.

