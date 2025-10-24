Emman Atienza death at 19: Her talent agency Sparkle GMA Artist Center releases emotional statement

In what would become her final message to fans, shared on Instagram on September 1, Emman opened up about the mounting pressures of social media. She revealed that she started posting on TikTok in 2024 as a personal diary and as “exposure therapy,” admitting to long-held insecurities about her appearance and personality.

The youngest daughter of TV host Kim Atienza and Philippine Eagle Foundation president Felicia Hung-Atienza, Emman was of Filipino and Taiwanese descent. Her global perspective shaped her creative pursuits—most notably when she flew to New York to study at the prestigious Parsons Summer Academy under the Parsons School of Design, an intensive program for emerging young artists.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.