Emman Atienza death at 19: Her talent agency Sparkle GMA Artist Center releases emotional statement

The youth icon who died at 19 joined Sparkle’s digital arm, Status by Sparkle, last year
Dubai: Emmanuelle Atienza, known as 'Emman', and her top agency Sparkle GMA Artist Center, has issued a heartfelt statement expressing grief over the sudden passing of 19-year-old content creator and rising Filipino talent
In an emotional post shared on Instagram, the agency wrote:
“Sparkle GMA Artist Center deeply mourns the passing of Emman Atienza. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and loved ones. She will always be remembered as a cherished member of the Sparkle and Status by Sparkle family.”
Emman joined Sparkle’s digital arm, Status by Sparkle, in October 2024 and quickly gained recognition for her authenticity and ability to connect with young audiences online.
Her parents, television host Kim Atienza and Felicia Hung, announced her “unexpected passing” on Friday morning.
In what would become her final message to fans, shared on Instagram on September 1, Emman opened up about the mounting pressures of social media. She revealed that she started posting on TikTok in 2024 as a personal diary and as “exposure therapy,” admitting to long-held insecurities about her appearance and personality.
Although she found community and support through her followers, she also spoke candidly about the emotional toll of online hate.
“Every time I post, I feel excited but also anxious and dreadful knowing there's going to be some hate I’ll have to force myself to ignore,” she wrote.
Emman then told followers she would be indefinitely deactivating her TikTok account and thanked them for their unwavering support.
As of this writing, her TikTok account remains online, filled with messages of love and grief from fans honoring her memory.
Emman Atienza was a rising Gen Z influencer and fashion enthusiast who quickly gained attention on social media for her stylish content and viral TikTok videos. Known online as “Cono Final Boss” for her distinct English accent and effortlessly confident persona, she became a relatable yet aspirational figure for young Filipinos.
The youngest daughter of TV host Kim Atienza and Philippine Eagle Foundation president Felicia Hung-Atienza, Emman was of Filipino and Taiwanese descent. Her global perspective shaped her creative pursuits—most notably when she flew to New York to study at the prestigious Parsons Summer Academy under the Parsons School of Design, an intensive program for emerging young artists.
Driven and multi-talented, Emman trained with Farrah Models in the Philippines and attended the world-renowned Coco Rocha Model Camp in New York. She made her runway debut at Bench Fashion Week in 2022, marking her entry into the fashion world.
Beyond her digital influence and fashion credentials, Emman led an active, wellness-focused lifestyle. She practiced gymnastics and ballet in middle school and later developed a passion for freediving, swimming, and fitness—often sharing glimpses of her strong, athletic physique on Instagram.
