K-Drama Rewind, Love Next Door: Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min lead a moving story of love, burnout and hope

The friendship between the two is more enjoyable than the romance
Friends-to-lovers, enemies-to-lovers, fake marriages, these tropes rarely miss, even when the rest of the story does. They are the bedrock of romantic storytelling, almost invincible in their pull. You watch for the slow burn, the careful build-up, the crescendo, the confession, the inevitable separation (often right on cue in Episode 14 of a K-drama), and, of course, the reconciliation.
Love Next Door, starring the reliable Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min, carried much of that promise. Nothing seemed sweeter than two childhood friends, who grew up next door to each other, stitching together a friendship through tiffin boxes, cheering for swimming tournaments, and looking after one after an accident.
A one-sided love takes root as Jung Hae-in’s Cho Seung-hyo longs for more from Jung So-min’s Bae Seok-ryu, yet never finds the courage to confess. After a series of near-misses, she leaves for the US for college, eventually rising to become a top professional at one of the country’s leading companies.
Years later, she returns to her old home and her mother is less than pleased. Why would a woman who is doing so well professionally come back?
Worse for Seok-ryu, she has also broken off an impending marriage. She reconnects with Seung-hyo, who is a lot gruffer and caustic than she remembers, and this is where the show starts to fray: It’s 2025; it’s a little tiring to see a man snarling and snapping, because he wants to hide his emotions, even if he doesn’t quite know the half of what is bothering her.
The truth is, Seok-ryu’s story’s actually the plot. It’s piercing, because it’s the reality of any individual who has always been an achiever, to the point that everyone just normalises it, and anything less is considered jarring. Seok-ryu was brilliant at everything she did, and as time wore on in the US, she grew mechanical by her own success.
The exhaustion seeped into her, causing a depression. She’s functional, gets everything done, but each day is a rising challenge. Where does life really begin, and where can you actually start living it? And that's actually the story of Love Next Door: Finding your way home, hitting that hidden reset button when you find it, and seeing what healing actually looks like. These aspects of the show are actually healing to watch, more than the romance.
And so, Seok-ryu needs home, hoping for peace and her own understanding of closure.
The burnout has overwhelmed her physically and emotionally. As she tries to recuperate, she has to also battle a furious mother, whose words slice her at every opportunity. Her mother can’t come to terms that her daughter, a paragon of virtue, the one she could boast about, has left a high-paying job in the US and returned to South Korea, and now wants to cook.
But, that’s where Seok-ryu’s happiness really lies.
Only, if people around her understood that.
Halfway through the show does Seung-hyo finally realise what she actually went through, and that he wasn’t there when she needed him. In one of the most painful confrontations, she tells him that she kept trying to reach out to him, awaiting a reply.
Yet, even as the romance begins to take shape, Seung-hyo remains a frustratingly underwhelming presence. His reaction to Seok-ryu wanting to pursue cooking courses abroad, petulant, self-centred, and emotionally tone-deaf, reduces a moment of support into yet another instance of making her choices about him. It undercuts the very foundation of their relationship.
As the narrative leans further into their love story, an unexpected thought comes to mind, they were perhaps more convincing, more meaningful, as friends. The romance, instead of deepening their bond, flattens it, never quite earning the emotional weight it aims for.
The acting is stellar as ever, as can be expected from Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min, and the initial breezy banter between them is a joy to watch. However, the story is far more impactful when it delves into the complexities of human nature, the exhaustion of perfection and the weariness of keeping up an image.
In trying to deliver a love story, Love Next Door overlooks the one narrative that truly needed telling, the journey of learning how to live again.