K-Drama Rewind, Doom at Your Service: Seo In-guk and Park Bo-young in a profound romance that defies fate

And so begins a journey of reflection and conversation, as ‘Doom’ comes to realise he is more human than he ever imagined. Unwittingly, he falls in love with the steadfast, determined Dong-kyung, who represents a side of humanity he never believed in. Humans, he learns, are not merely selfish or self-serving, they are capable of love and empathy. There is, too, a quiet exhilaration in being loved. He watches Dong-kyung, who is surrounded by love, particularly from her aunt and brother, even if she is often at odds with them. It's this love that makes it so much harder to leave the world.