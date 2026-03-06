Royal romance drama set in a modern Korean monarchy arrives this April
Dubai: The wait is nearly over. MBC has confirmed that Perfect Crown, one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of the year, will premiere on April 10. The production team made the official announcement today.
Starring Hotel Del Luna lead IU paired with Korea's heartthrob Byeon Woo-seok the drama will see the two reunited after 10 years last seen together in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo in 2016.
Perfect Crown is set in an alternate version of modern Korea where the constitutional monarchy never ended. Royal titles still carry weight, class divisions are rigid, and who you marry can change everything about your social standing.
IU plays Sung Hee-joo, the second daughter of the wealthy and powerful Castle Group family. She has money, intelligence, and ambition, but in this version of Korea, none of that is enough. Born out of wedlock and a commoner by status, she faces constant discrimination in a society that is obsessed with bloodlines and lineage.
Her solution is then marriage to the right person.
That person is Grand Prince Yi An, played by Byeon Woo-seok. He is royal by birth but holds very little actual power. His existence is considered a potential threat to the reigning king, which puts him in a delicate and precarious position. His mother, Queen Mother Yoon Yi Rang, is desperate for him to marry and secure his place at court.
When Hee-joo unexpectedly shows up in front of Yi An and proposes marriage, his reaction is far from enthusiastic. He is unmoved, uninterested, and entirely unbothered. But Hee-joo is not the kind of person who takes no for an answer, and what follows is a relentless, charming, and at times chaotic pursuit.
The first teaser, which premiered at the 2025 MBC Drama Awards, set social media alight. It opens with people gossiping about Hee-joo's background, immediately establishing just how much she has to overcome. Then comes the proposal scene, Yi An's cold brush-off, and Hee-joo refusing to walk away.
By the end of the clip, there are glimpses of something shifting between them. In one scene Yi An tells her, "Prepare to become the Grand Prince's wife," though whether that is genuine feeling or calculated strategy is left very much up in the air.
For fans of IU, the role feels like a natural evolution from some of her earlier work, a woman with steel underneath the charm. For Byeon Woo-seok, who became a household name internationally after Lovely Runner, this is his first major project after a break.
In an interview with GQ Korea, he spoke about returning to set. "Once filming actually began, it felt like I had stepped into a completely different energy," he said. He also shared that the script had an immediate pull on him.
"When I read the script, there was this one impactful moment that really hit me. I want to try this."
Perfect Crown premieres on April 10 on MBC. International viewers can expect it to be available on streaming platforms shortly after broadcast, though official platform details are yet to be confirmed.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.