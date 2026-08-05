7 biggest K-Dramas of 2026 still to come: Ji Chang-wook and Son Ye-jin's romance, Song Kang's return and more

At the center of it all is Han Kyu-rim, the sharp-tongued, emotionally transparent owner of a market side-dish shop who cannot hide a feeling if her life depended on it. We meet Kim Moo-jin, an Italian restaurant owner hiding a very inconvenient secret, despite being born into serious wealth, he deliberately dresses down and commutes like an ordinary employee just to avoid being recognized as the boss's son. The two form an odd, prickly bond that neither of them saw coming, all while old family wounds slowly resurface and demand to be dealt with.