Jung Kyung Ho and Girl's Generation Sooyoung break up after 14 years, agencies confirm

They have decided to remain colleagues, the agencies said
One of K-entertainment’s most enduring love stories has come to an end. After more than a decade together, actor Jung Kyung Ho and Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung have reportedly ended their relationship.
On June 9, Korean media reported that the pair had recently drifted apart as their increasingly demanding schedules left them with less time together. According to the report, the separation happened naturally over time rather than through any public conflict or controversy.
The news was later confirmed by both stars’ agencies.
Responding to the reports, Sooyoung’s agency SARAM Entertainment stated, “It is true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues.”
Jung Kyung Ho’s agency Management Allum also confirmed the split, saying, “It is true that they have broken up. As it is a private matter, it is difficult to provide further details.”
Jung Kyung Ho, known for his roles in popular dramas including Hospital Playlist, Crash Course in Romance, and When the Devil Calls Your Name, and Sooyoung, a member of legendary K-pop group Girls’ Generation as well as an accomplished actress, were widely regarded as one of the industry’s strongest long-term couples.
The two are believed to have started dating in 2012 and officially acknowledged their relationship in January 2014 after dating rumours gained attention. Over the years, they often drew praise from fans for their openness about their relationship, with both stars occasionally speaking warmly about each other in interviews.
While their journey as a couple has come to an end, both agencies indicated that Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung will continue to support each other professionally, choosing to remain colleagues as they move forward with their respective careers.