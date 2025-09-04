DREAM K-Pop festival lands in Abu Dhabi 2025: Tickets and dates out—which stars will storm the UAE?

This year marks the 30th anniversary of DREAM Concert, and to celebrate, the festival is embarking on a world tour. Abu Dhabi is the first city in the region to host the festival, making it a historic moment for K-pop fans across the UAE and beyond. Organisers are keeping the line-up under wraps, but attendees can expect some of the biggest names in K-pop, bringing chart-topping hits, dazzling stage setups, and the kind of energy that makes you jump, scream, and dance all at once.