GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

DREAM K-Pop festival lands in Abu Dhabi 2025: Tickets and dates out—which stars will storm the UAE?

Your favourite idols might just be ready to rock UAE

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Whether you’re a die-hard K-pop stan or a first-time festival-goer, this one-day music extravaganza promises to be unforgettable
Whether you’re a die-hard K-pop stan or a first-time festival-goer, this one-day music extravaganza promises to be unforgettable

The UAE is about to get a K-pop takeover. For the very first time, DREAM Concert, one of South Korea’s most iconic and long-running music festivals, is landing in Abu Dhabi. Known for its high-energy performances, choreography, and a fan atmosphere that’s absolutely electric, DREAM Concert has been celebrating K-pop greatness since 1995. And now, the Middle East gets its turn.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of DREAM Concert, and to celebrate, the festival is embarking on a world tour. Abu Dhabi is the first city in the region to host the festival, making it a historic moment for K-pop fans across the UAE and beyond. Organisers are keeping the line-up under wraps, but attendees can expect some of the biggest names in K-pop, bringing chart-topping hits, dazzling stage setups, and the kind of energy that makes you jump, scream, and dance all at once.

So, who's coming? Seventeen? NCT? BTS? Who can we expect? Well your guess is as good as ours.

Fans can also pre-register for tickets now, giving them a first crack at updates and priority access once ticket sales officially open. DREAM Concert is being organised by Theory Eleven Entertainment, the team behind last year’s OFFLIMITS Festival, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the region’s leading creator of immersive experiences.

Sia Farr, CEO of Theory Eleven Entertainment, says, “Hosting DREAM Concert in Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to world-class entertainment experiences while establishing the city as a global hub for live music and culture. Introducing one of K-pop’s most iconic festivals to the Middle East is a dream come true for fans.”

Whether you’re a die-hard K-pop stan or a first-time festival-goer, this one-day music extravaganza promises to be unforgettable. Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and prepare for an epic night of music, dance, and memories. The full line-up drops on Saturday, 6 September, so keep your eyes on official channels—this is one show you cannot afford to miss.

Presale tickets: At dreamconcert.ae

Date: Saturday, 22 November 2025
Time: 3 PM – 1 AM
Venue: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Join Big Ticket's September draw for a chance at multi-million prizes

Big Ticket’s Sept deals: Dh20m, free tickets and more

2m read
From late-night jeepney rides to screaming your lungs out in packed arenas, Sponge Cola's been there. With hits like "Jeepney," "Bitiw," "Tuliro," "Gemini," "XGF," and "Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay," they didn’t just make songs, they made moments.

Watch Sponge Cola live concert in Abu Dhabi

2m read
4-yr Big Ticket trips pay off, Sharjah man wins 4X4 SUV

4-yr Big Ticket trips pay off, Sharjah man wins 4X4 SUV

1m read
Pop star cries assassination attempt after deadly blast

Pop star cries assassination attempt after deadly blast

1m read