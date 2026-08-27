Hitesh Motwani appointed CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, Avinash Babur moves to Chairman role

Founder Avinash Babur will move into the role of Chairman of InsuranceMarket.ae while continuing as Founder and Chairman of Alfred Holdings. Hitesh’s formal appointment is as CEO of AFIA Insurance Brokerage Services LLC, the regulated entity behind InsuranceMarket.ae, with the names used interchangeably across the business.



Motwani's appointment culminates a journey of more than thirteen years within the organisation. Since joining in 2013, he has held increasingly senior roles across operations, portfolio management, marketing and executive leadership, becoming Chief Marketing Officer in 2018 and Deputy CEO in February 2025. He also holds the ACII qualification from the Chartered Insurance Institute in the United Kingdom.



"Hitesh understands InsuranceMarket.ae from the ground up and the responsibility that comes with the trust our policyholders, insurer partners and people place in us," said Babur. "I have always believed that one of the greatest responsibilities of leadership is to create other leaders. Hitesh has earned this opportunity, and I have tremendous confidence in his ability to lead InsuranceMarket.ae into its next chapter."



Launched in 2010, InsuranceMarket.ae has grown into a leading insurance platform in the UAE through a combination of insurance expertise, technology and service. Today, the brand has more than 30,000 Google Reviews with a 4.8 rating out of 5, while the naming of the InsuranceMarket Metro Station in Dubai reflects the recognition and trust it has built.



"Taking on the responsibility of CEO is both an honour and a commitment," said Motwani. "My focus will remain on our people, our policyholders and our insurer partners, while continuing to make insurance simpler, smarter and more human."



As Chairman, Babur will remain involved in the long term direction of InsuranceMarket.ae while dedicating greater attention to Alfred Holdings, which he founded, chairs and continues to lead as its principal shareholder.



The transition comes as Alfred Holdings enters an ambitious new phase, with a growing portfolio of ventures and further developments expected to be announced in due course.



Babur added: "Everything we have achieved has been made possible by the trust of our policyholders, the support of our insurer partners and, above all, our extraordinary team. This next chapter is about creating more leaders, raising the bar and building what comes next."