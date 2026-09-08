Tell Me Why getting the right car insurance matters

InsuranceMarket.ae CEO explains what UAE drivers should check before choosing a policy
Car insurance is not simply a box to tick or a search for the lowest premium. The real value of a policy becomes clear when a vehicle breaks down or an accident occurs, says Hitesh Motwani, the newly appointed CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae.
Speaking to host Lachlan Kitchen on Gulf News’ Tell Me Why podcast, Motwani explains how drivers can choose protection that works when they need it the most.
Three factors — coverage, service and price — play an important role and need to be assessed properly.
He also emphasises that not all comprehensive policies provide the same level of protection. Important differences can include agency or non-agency repairs, access to a replacement vehicle, geographical coverage and the quality of claims support.
Roadside assistance is especially important during summer, when high temperatures can place additional pressure on tyres, batteries and cooling systems. Drivers should check whether assistance is available around the clock, what services it includes and whether it extends beyond their home emirate or the UAE.
Those planning road trips across the region must examine the geographical coverage section of their policy. Motorists travelling to Oman, for example, may require an Orange Card providing third-party insurance cover.
“You could cross the border in seconds, but your insurance may not cross it with you,” Motwani says.
He also advises motorists not to renew policies automatically. Instead, they should review exclusions, vehicle valuation and the claims process. A lower valuation may reduce the premium, but it could also significantly affect the amount paid in a total-loss claim.
The quality of support after an accident can be equally decisive. A good insurer or broker should manage the claim from registration and workshop approvals to repairs, quality checks and the vehicle’s return.
“You already have one problem, which is the accident itself. You don’t want another problem of managing your own claim,” Motwani says.