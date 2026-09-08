Tell Me Why getting the right car insurance matters

Car insurance is not simply a box to tick or a search for the lowest premium. The real value of a policy becomes clear when a vehicle breaks down or an accident occurs, says Hitesh Motwani, the newly appointed CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae.

Speaking to host Lachlan Kitchen on Gulf News’ Tell Me Why podcast, Motwani explains how drivers can choose protection that works when they need it the most.

Three factors — coverage, service and price — play an important role and need to be assessed properly.

He also emphasises that not all comprehensive policies provide the same level of protection. Important differences can include agency or non-agency repairs, access to a replacement vehicle, geographical coverage and the quality of claims support.