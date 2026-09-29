DZDubai coordinates UAE car rentals across multiple fleets

The company says it launched its real-time availability update system in February 2026. It is intended to help drivers looking to rent without delay identify cars that are available immediately. That raises questions about how the system works in practice: where does the information supplied by partners come from, when are statuses updated, and how does DZDubai spot a missed or late update? An agent’s confirmation checks availability for the requested dates. On its own, it does not explain how the catalogue is monitored between enquiries.