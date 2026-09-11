The court assessed whether the circumstances relied upon in the Dubai case were identical to those considered in the earlier foreign proceedings, or whether they reflected a continuing development in the marital relationship.

The ruling makes clear that the dismissal of a divorce case outside the UAE does not, by itself, prevent Dubai courts from considering a fresh claim on similar grounds where ongoing or renewed harm is proven.

“This ruling provides useful guidance by confirming that the refusal of a claim abroad does not automatically deprive a spouse of the right to seek protection before the UAE courts if fresh or continuing harm can be proved,” he said.

“If the claimant can demonstrate that the harm has been renewed or has continued, the cause of action may arise again and can be examined independently by the Dubai courts.”

The ruling does not mean that a previously rejected divorce claim can simply be filed again without new grounds. The claimant must establish that the alleged harm continued or was renewed and must provide evidence satisfying the applicable legal requirements.

The ruling reinforces the principle that personal status disputes are assessed according to the facts existing when the new case is filed, rather than solely on the basis of an earlier judgment issued in another country.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.