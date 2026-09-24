The company had argued that it financed the yacht’s construction and was its true owner, despite the vessel being registered in the name of another company. It also sought to prevent enforcement of an earlier judgment, alleging that it had been obtained through fraud, deception and collusion.

The dispute followed an earlier lawsuit in which a court found that the vessel’s registered title was not genuine and recognised another party as its lawful owner. The earlier judgment also invalidated the transfer and sale of the yacht to another entity and allowed the successful party to register it through an affiliated company.

The company asked the court to recognise it as the true owner and allow the yacht to be registered in its name or that of an affiliated company.

According to court documents, the company said it had entered into agreements with shipbuilders in 2009 to construct the yacht for its benefit and had paid the purchase price and related costs from its own funds.

It found that the documents submitted by the claimant did not sufficiently prove that it was the yacht’s legal owner or that the company recorded as the owner was merely a nominal holder.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.