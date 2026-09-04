Husband said alleged sorcery left the children afraid of the dark and wetting the bed
Sharjah: Practices linked to sorcery and superstition brought a marriage in Sharjah to an end after a husband filed a case seeking divorce on the grounds of harm and asking the court to revoke his wife’s custody of their two children.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the Sharjah Sharia Court of First Instance granted the divorce on the grounds of harm, stripped the wife of financial rights arising from the marriage and divorce, and awarded custody of the two children to the father.
The husband told the court that his wife and members of her family practised sorcery, alleging that the practices had affected both their marriage and their children.
He cited a previous statement by his wife, recorded during proceedings in another case, in which she said her maternal uncle had treated her through a jinn named “Hamroush” and removed an illness from her until she recovered.
He also alleged that the effects had extended to their children, saying they could name the jinn their mother dealt with and had shown signs including bed-wetting, nail-biting, teeth grinding while asleep and fear of the dark.
The husband argued that the children were at a vulnerable age and said he feared the alleged practices and beliefs could harm their psychological wellbeing, education and social development.
The court reviewed submissions from both parties, supporting documents and a social-status report concerning the father before reserving the case for judgment.
In its reasoning, the court said harm warranting divorce was not limited to a particular form and should be assessed according to the circumstances of the couple, their social environment and other relevant factors. It said the evidence before it established harm that made continuation of the marriage untenable.
On custody, the court said the best interests of the children were the primary consideration. Based on the evidence before it concerning the mother’s alleged involvement in sorcery and its effect on the children, the court found that remaining in her custody was not in their best interests, while the father was found suitable to care for them.
The court issued an irrevocable divorce on the grounds of harm, removed the wife’s entitlement to deferred dowry, maintenance during the waiting period and compensation maintenance, and awarded custody of the two children to the father.
The mother was ordered to hand over the children and pay court costs and Dh5,000 in legal fees.