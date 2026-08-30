Court rejects self-defence claim and upholds two-week jail term over family dispute
Dubai: A Jordanian court sentenced a woman to two weeks in jail for biting her husband and striking him on the head with a glass vase during a family dispute, according to court documents.
The case began after the husband filed a complaint against his wife, supported by a medical report showing that he suffered bleeding from a head wound after being hit with the vase.
The report also documented abrasions to his left shoulder caused by his wife biting him, injuries that left him unable to work for five days. The husband sought financial compensation as well as criminal action against his wife.
The woman did not deny the acts but told the court that a domestic dispute had escalated and that she had acted to protect their child after the husband allegedly tried to strangle the child.
She also alleged that her husband had previously assaulted her by twisting her arm, pulling her hair and hitting her shoulder. She said he had thrown her out of the home on one occasion and later confined her inside and taken her phone.
The woman argued that throwing the vase at her husband was an act of legitimate self-defence motivated by fear for her child rather than an intention to assault him.
The Amman Court of First Instance, sitting in its appellate capacity, upheld the lower court's ruling and rejected the self-defence argument.
The court found that the means used, striking the husband with a vase, was disproportionate to the danger faced and upheld the finding of criminal intent.
It confirmed the two-week prison sentence and a financial fine imposed on the woman.