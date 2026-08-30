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Jordanian court sentences woman for biting husband, hitting him with vase

Court rejects self-defence claim and upholds two-week jail term over family dispute

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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The case began after the husband filed a complaint against his wife, supported by a medical report showing that he suffered bleeding from a head wound after being hit with the vase.
The case began after the husband filed a complaint against his wife, supported by a medical report showing that he suffered bleeding from a head wound after being hit with the vase.
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Dubai: A Jordanian court sentenced a woman to two weeks in jail for biting her husband and striking him on the head with a glass vase during a family dispute, according to court documents.

The case began after the husband filed a complaint against his wife, supported by a medical report showing that he suffered bleeding from a head wound after being hit with the vase.

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The report also documented abrasions to his left shoulder caused by his wife biting him, injuries that left him unable to work for five days. The husband sought financial compensation as well as criminal action against his wife.

The woman did not deny the acts but told the court that a domestic dispute had escalated and that she had acted to protect their child after the husband allegedly tried to strangle the child.

She also alleged that her husband had previously assaulted her by twisting her arm, pulling her hair and hitting her shoulder. She said he had thrown her out of the home on one occasion and later confined her inside and taken her phone.

The woman argued that throwing the vase at her husband was an act of legitimate self-defence motivated by fear for her child rather than an intention to assault him.

The Amman Court of First Instance, sitting in its appellate capacity, upheld the lower court's ruling and rejected the self-defence argument.

The court found that the means used, striking the husband with a vase, was disproportionate to the danger faced and upheld the finding of criminal intent.

It confirmed the two-week prison sentence and a financial fine imposed on the woman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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