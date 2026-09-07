Newlywed woman’s severed head found in fridge; husband surrenders

The killing came to light on Sunday after neighbours, who had not seen the couple for about two days, alerted police to a foul smell coming from the apartment. The couple’s phones had also reportedly been switched off.

The victim, identified as Riya Talukdar Goswami, had married around six months ago and was living with her husband, Ramanujan Goswami, in a flat in the Basisthapur area of Assam’s largest city.

Police also recovered a weapon from the apartment that is suspected to have been used in the crime, according to NDTV.

Police have not yet disclosed what may have led to the woman’s death or provided further details about the circumstances surrounding her husband’s surrender.

Riya’s body and severed head were sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination as investigators began searching for her husband, who was initially missing from the flat.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.