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Clothing label leads Bengaluru police to killer

Decomposed body, missing parts and a mall receipt lead police to killer spouse

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Clothing label leads Bengaluru police to killer
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Cleaning spaces often leads to unusual discoveries, but little did the Bengaluru civic body think that when they would take up the cleaning of one vacant plot they would stumble upon a corpse.

When the body of a 28-year-old woman turned up, they handed over all their findings to Sampigehalli police, who began to investigate.

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What happened next?

Identifying the body proved a challenge for the police as it was in a state of decomposition. It was a tag on her clothes that led them to a mall where the outfit had been bought. Though receipts, they identified the body as belonging to Anasuya Behera.

They followed the clue to her house and her husband 32-year-old Sagar Chandra Rawat’s workplace.

They found that the husband was living life as normal, reporting to work as usual. Questioning his peers, they found out about the couple’s marital problems. Rawat was questioned in custody, when he confessed he had killed her.

The background

The couple had reportedly moved to Bengaluru a few months earlier after getting married. He was employed at a hotel, while she worked at a clothing store. The couple had financial problems, which led to many disagreements. On Aug 11, the usually verbal fight turned physical and Rawat ended up strangling her to death.

After the murder, he apparently kept her body in their home for three days before taking her to the dump site. Police, said NDTV, thought he had been routinely visiting the site of disposal.

The decomposing corpse was found 20 days later, on Sep 2, during the clean-up campaign. Parts of her body were missing and thought to have been eaten by street dogs by then.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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