Clothing label leads Bengaluru police to killer

Identifying the body proved a challenge for the police as it was in a state of decomposition. It was a tag on her clothes that led them to a mall where the outfit had been bought. Though receipts, they identified the body as belonging to Anasuya Behera.

The couple had reportedly moved to Bengaluru a few months earlier after getting married. He was employed at a hotel, while she worked at a clothing store. The couple had financial problems, which led to many disagreements. On Aug 11, the usually verbal fight turned physical and Rawat ended up strangling her to death.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.