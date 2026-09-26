Clothing label leads Bengaluru police to killer

Decomposed body, missing parts and a mall receipt lead police to killer spouse
Cleaning spaces often leads to unusual discoveries, but little did the Bengaluru civic body think that when they would take up the cleaning of one vacant plot they would stumble upon a corpse.
When the body of a 28-year-old woman turned up, they handed over all their findings to Sampigehalli police, who began to investigate.
Identifying the body proved a challenge for the police as it was in a state of decomposition. It was a tag on her clothes that led them to a mall where the outfit had been bought. Though receipts, they identified the body as belonging to Anasuya Behera.
They followed the clue to her house and her husband 32-year-old Sagar Chandra Rawat’s workplace.
They found that the husband was living life as normal, reporting to work as usual. Questioning his peers, they found out about the couple’s marital problems. Rawat was questioned in custody, when he confessed he had killed her.
The couple had reportedly moved to Bengaluru a few months earlier after getting married. He was employed at a hotel, while she worked at a clothing store. The couple had financial problems, which led to many disagreements. On Aug 11, the usually verbal fight turned physical and Rawat ended up strangling her to death.
After the murder, he apparently kept her body in their home for three days before taking her to the dump site. Police, said NDTV, thought he had been routinely visiting the site of disposal.
The decomposing corpse was found 20 days later, on Sep 2, during the clean-up campaign. Parts of her body were missing and thought to have been eaten by street dogs by then.