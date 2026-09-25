Funeral prayers will be held after Asr on Friday at Al Qusais Cemetery Mosque
Dubai: An Egyptian woman has died in Dubai while giving birth to twins, turning what had been expected to be a moment of celebration for her family into tragedy.
The woman, identified as Marwa Ahmed Al Amin Bakhit, died during childbirth as she was preparing to welcome her twins.
Her funeral prayers will be held after Asr prayers on Friday, 25 September 2026, at the mosque near Al Qusais Cemetery in Dubai.
Bakhit had no relatives in the UAE apart from her husband, prompting calls for members of the community to attend the funeral prayers and support the grieving family.
The funeral announcement attracted messages of sympathy and prayers for Bakhit and her family.
No further details were immediately available about the circumstances surrounding her death or the condition of the twins.