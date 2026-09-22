Ain Shams researcher earns distinction before heading straight to operation room
Dubai: An Egyptian researcher defended her master’s thesis while suffering labour pains and gave birth to triplets just hours later, turning one extraordinary day into a double celebration of academic achievement and motherhood.
Aya Khalaf Ahmed attended her thesis defence at the Faculty of Education at Ain Shams University on Saturday morning despite experiencing contractions ahead of the birth of her three babies.
She took mild painkillers to help her through the defence, which lasted several hours, and completed the session before being awarded her master’s degree with distinction.
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Shortly afterwards, Ahmed was taken directly to the operating room, where she gave birth to her triplets.
Ahmed said she had been aware that carrying triplets increased the likelihood of premature delivery and had therefore arranged an early date for her thesis defence in an effort to avoid a clash with the birth.
But on the morning of the defence, she woke with severe labour pains. Despite the discomfort, she decided against postponing the session, fearing the birth could interfere with academic procedures or delay the completion of her degree.
Ahmed said the most difficult part of the day was the hours leading up to the defence, when she had to contend with labour pains while remaining focused on presenting and defending her research.
She said she was determined to complete the important academic milestone before welcoming her children.
Describing it as an “exceptional day”, Ahmed said it brought together two milestones: the culmination of her academic journey and the birth of her three babies.