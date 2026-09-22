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Egyptian woman defends master’s thesis in labour, gives birth to triplets hours later

Ain Shams researcher earns distinction before heading straight to operation room

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Ain Shams researcher Aya Khalaf Ahmed attended her thesis defence at the Faculty of Education at Ain Shams University on Saturday morning despite experiencing contractions ahead of the birth of her three babies.
Ain Shams researcher Aya Khalaf Ahmed attended her thesis defence at the Faculty of Education at Ain Shams University on Saturday morning despite experiencing contractions ahead of the birth of her three babies.
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Dubai: An Egyptian researcher defended her master’s thesis while suffering labour pains and gave birth to triplets just hours later, turning one extraordinary day into a double celebration of academic achievement and motherhood.

Aya Khalaf Ahmed attended her thesis defence at the Faculty of Education at Ain Shams University on Saturday morning despite experiencing contractions ahead of the birth of her three babies.

She took mild painkillers to help her through the defence, which lasted several hours, and completed the session before being awarded her master’s degree with distinction.

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Shortly afterwards, Ahmed was taken directly to the operating room, where she gave birth to her triplets.

Ahmed said she had been aware that carrying triplets increased the likelihood of premature delivery and had therefore arranged an early date for her thesis defence in an effort to avoid a clash with the birth.

But on the morning of the defence, she woke with severe labour pains. Despite the discomfort, she decided against postponing the session, fearing the birth could interfere with academic procedures or delay the completion of her degree.

Ahmed said the most difficult part of the day was the hours leading up to the defence, when she had to contend with labour pains while remaining focused on presenting and defending her research.

She said she was determined to complete the important academic milestone before welcoming her children.

Describing it as an “exceptional day”, Ahmed said it brought together two milestones: the culmination of her academic journey and the birth of her three babies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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