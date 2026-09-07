Japanese author Kotoe Hashimoto goes viral after giving birth to seventh child

Birth rates in Japan may be slowly crawling higher - 2026’s figure was only 0.8 per cent more than the previous year, according to figures by the country's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare – but it’s still rare to see multiple children of varied age groups in the same family. Unless you are 37-year-old Japanese author and former political candidate Kotoe Hashimoto, who just went viral for posting about the birth of her SEVENTH child.