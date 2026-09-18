Holistic connection: What your children are really learning from you

How? Not through more information - we already drown in it, and no parent will ever out-know a machine. What a parent can still give is involvement: being active together, cooking together, walking in nature, dancing, sitting quietly - the five senses, working on the right side of the brain, connecting you to something larger than logic. Compare that to the five voices usually raising a child instead: parents, priest, pedagogue, politician, policeman - each installing logic, do this, don’t do that. Logic is information, and information is exactly where AI will always beat us. When logic is the only voice a child hears, the senses meant to stay open start to close, and blocked creation becomes irritation, then anxiety, then illness. Either you move through life with ease, or you live in disease.