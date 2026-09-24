‘We just want him home’: Six-year-old Dubai boy seeks help to be reunited with his mother

Filipino child spent nearly two years trying to reunite with his mother in the Philippines
Dubai: A six-year-old Filipino boy living in Dubai has spent nearly two years separated from his mother in the Philippines while efforts continue to establish his legal identity and obtain the documentation needed to reunite the family.
Maria Monem, a holistic health coach who became involved in the case in January 2025, has noted that she first learned about the child when he was about four and a half years old.
“I first became aware of Matty's situation through someone who knew the woman caring for him. When I heard that there was a young child in Dubai without proper documentation, separated from his mother, and in such an uncertain situation, I felt I couldn't just ignore it,” Monem told Gulf News.
According to Monem, Matty’s mother has been living in the UAE without legal status for several years when she became pregnant. She has given birth to him at home and did not register his birth because she was frightened of the consequences of her immigration status.
When an amnesty period has given the mother an opportunity to leave the UAE, she returned to the Philippines, leaving her son temporarily with her best friend in Dubai.
Monem has bared that the mother believed she would subsequently be able to arrange for her son to join her in the Philippines. However, because Matty’s birth has not been registered, establishing his identity and arranging his reunion with his mother became more complicated.
After learning about the situation, Monem has approached the Philippine Consulate in Dubai to seek help.
In February 2025, she has accompanied Matty and his guardian to the consulate and a case was opened. She has since remained in contact with Matty’s mother and guardian and has accompanied them to appointments and helped them understand the procedures they were being asked to follow.
Moreover, Monem has contacted the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and was connected with a social worker. Following the guidance received, a case has been opened with Dubai Police, and a social worker conducted a home visit.
Because Matty’s birth has not been registered and his father is unknown, DNA testing was required to establish maternity.
“Despite significant financial hardship, his mother managed to raise the money required for the testing and the various procedures surrounding it. Her DNA sample was sent to the US for processing, and the result was subsequently returned to the Philippines,” shared Monem.
The family has been later informed by the officer handling the case at the consulate that further authentication of the DNA result was required in the US.
“This means another procedure, further expense, and yet more time for a mother who has already struggled enormously to meet the requirements placed before her.”
Apart from the documentation process, Monem has repeatedly raised concerns about Matty’s circumstances.
She has mentioned that his guardian cares for him but has to work to support herself. There have been occasions when the child was left alone at home for long periods because his guardian was working.
On the other hand, Matty’s mother has continued trying to complete the requirements from the Philippines.
“His mother desperately wants her son home. His guardian has been trying to care for him under very difficult circumstances. We have continued to follow up, attend appointments, provide what has been requested, and seek help through the appropriate channels,” exclaimed Monem.
For Monem, the central issue is Matty’s welfare rather than assigning blame for the difficulties surrounding his case.
“What we need now is for someone who has the ability to move this case forward, to take an interest in this child, and help us find a way through the different legal and administrative processes once and for all,” stated Monem.
Monem has stressed that her primary concern is that Matty spent a significant part of his childhood without the stability she believes he needs.
“Whatever complications exist around paperwork, immigration, or documentation, he is a child and he needs stability, protection, and a proper legal identity. He should be able to go to school, access the things every child needs and, ultimately, be reunited with his mother.”
Monem has pointed out that since she became involved, the situation has remained unchanged. Matty is still in Dubai, separated from his mother, and without registered birth documentation.
“He was four and a half years old when we first started asking for help. He is now six and a half,” said Monem.
She added, “We cannot continue moving from one procedure to another, one organisation to another, and one country to another, while another year of this child’s life passes.”
Gulf News has reached out to the Philippine Consulate in Dubai for comment on Matty’s case. As of writing, the consulate has yet to provide a response.
For Monem, the priority remains the child.
“My biggest concern throughout all of this has been Matty. I just want to see everyone work together to find a solution for this little boy.”